THROUGH AUGUST 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.430.3241224170576109417942337151563
Chicago White Sox.260.384.3161244299521111716522108103493
Boston.254.405.3151244269553108517292789116528
Cleveland.252.387.3141224163531105016092182299506
Minnesota.248.409.31812241205331022168420214144513
Houston.246.426.31912541755741029178022211169559
Texas.243.398.30612442205621026167917517148533
Kansas City.242.375.30512642084811017157618531104462
N.Y. Yankees.241.430.324124414962199917851757199593
Tampa Bay.239.378.3081234117512983155821714110486
Baltimore.238.392.3061234140528986162422317127499
Seattle.232.384.3151244130513958158718215139490
Detroit.227.331.282125411339993213631791872382
L.A. Angels.226.374.2941244124464931154415825135444
Oakland.215.343.279125408542087914031968104394
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274135599454724991737063960
Chicago White Sox1426573088964417971886075980
Boston9394634819104139169318601651080
Cleveland143955341158458118811812069930
Minnesota9324139579962614941783059882
Houston63446418139276416841748059980
Texas733353631110899629581687174991
Kansas City1636373635100378248518290691140
N.Y. Yankees1131574712310597724901810053800
Tampa Bay624373851010787031711742063830
Baltimore1038703518106173237217430731080
Seattle733684481410566820861759046920
Detroit630412914110038198716420711030
L.A. Angels21194236223119564247016632631050
Oakland1627443286104166208815660731000

