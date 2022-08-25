THROUGH AUGUST 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.430
|.324
|122
|4170
|576
|1094
|1794
|233
|7
|151
|563
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.384
|.316
|124
|4299
|521
|1117
|1652
|210
|8
|103
|493
|Boston
|.254
|.405
|.315
|124
|4269
|553
|1085
|1729
|278
|9
|116
|528
|Cleveland
|.252
|.387
|.314
|122
|4163
|531
|1050
|1609
|218
|22
|99
|506
|Minnesota
|.248
|.409
|.318
|122
|4120
|533
|1022
|1684
|202
|14
|144
|513
|Houston
|.246
|.426
|.319
|125
|4175
|574
|1029
|1780
|222
|11
|169
|559
|Texas
|.243
|.398
|.306
|124
|4220
|562
|1026
|1679
|175
|17
|148
|533
|Kansas City
|.242
|.375
|.305
|126
|4208
|481
|1017
|1576
|185
|31
|104
|462
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.430
|.324
|124
|4149
|621
|999
|1785
|175
|7
|199
|593
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.378
|.308
|123
|4117
|512
|983
|1558
|217
|14
|110
|486
|Baltimore
|.238
|.392
|.306
|123
|4140
|528
|986
|1624
|223
|17
|127
|499
|Seattle
|.232
|.384
|.315
|124
|4130
|513
|958
|1587
|182
|15
|139
|490
|Detroit
|.227
|.331
|.282
|125
|4113
|399
|932
|1363
|179
|18
|72
|382
|L.A. Angels
|.226
|.374
|.294
|124
|4124
|464
|931
|1544
|158
|25
|135
|444
|Oakland
|.215
|.343
|.279
|125
|4085
|420
|879
|1403
|196
|8
|104
|394
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|355
|9
|945
|47
|24
|99
|1737
|0
|63
|96
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|57
|308
|8
|964
|41
|7
|97
|1886
|0
|75
|98
|0
|Boston
|9
|39
|46
|348
|19
|1041
|39
|16
|93
|1860
|1
|65
|108
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|39
|55
|341
|15
|845
|81
|18
|81
|1812
|0
|69
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|32
|41
|395
|7
|996
|26
|14
|94
|1783
|0
|59
|88
|2
|Houston
|6
|34
|46
|418
|13
|927
|64
|16
|84
|1748
|0
|59
|98
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|35
|363
|11
|1089
|96
|29
|58
|1687
|1
|74
|99
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|36
|37
|363
|5
|1003
|78
|24
|85
|1829
|0
|69
|114
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|31
|57
|471
|23
|1059
|77
|24
|90
|1810
|0
|53
|80
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|24
|37
|385
|10
|1078
|70
|31
|71
|1742
|0
|63
|83
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|70
|351
|8
|1061
|73
|23
|72
|1743
|0
|73
|108
|0
|Seattle
|7
|33
|68
|448
|14
|1056
|68
|20
|86
|1759
|0
|46
|92
|0
|Detroit
|6
|30
|41
|291
|4
|1100
|38
|19
|87
|1642
|0
|71
|103
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|42
|362
|23
|1195
|64
|24
|70
|1663
|2
|63
|105
|0
|Oakland
|16
|27
|44
|328
|6
|1041
|66
|20
|88
|1566
|0
|73
|100
|0
