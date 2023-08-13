THROUGH AUGUST 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.463
|.341
|117
|4069
|670
|1106
|1884
|255
|14
|165
|643
|Boston
|.261
|.430
|.327
|117
|3988
|565
|1042
|1715
|255
|14
|130
|541
|Toronto
|.260
|.417
|.329
|119
|4091
|529
|1062
|1704
|211
|10
|137
|503
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.445
|.327
|119
|3990
|618
|1018
|1776
|203
|18
|173
|592
|L.A. Angels
|.253
|.442
|.327
|118
|4010
|573
|1015
|1772
|189
|20
|176
|553
|Houston
|.251
|.418
|.324
|118
|4009
|579
|1008
|1676
|191
|9
|153
|561
|Baltimore
|.251
|.420
|.318
|117
|3942
|570
|988
|1655
|220
|21
|135
|553
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.312
|118
|4007
|476
|999
|1517
|215
|24
|85
|444
|Kansas City
|.241
|.392
|.299
|119
|3993
|470
|962
|1567
|198
|31
|115
|452
|Seattle
|.237
|.402
|.315
|116
|3893
|528
|921
|1566
|204
|9
|141
|510
|Minnesota
|.237
|.417
|.316
|119
|4011
|525
|951
|1671
|199
|16
|163
|501
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.386
|.295
|118
|4020
|487
|954
|1553
|190
|11
|129
|472
|Detroit
|.235
|.374
|.300
|117
|3963
|463
|930
|1482
|180
|18
|112
|445
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.404
|.307
|117
|3835
|504
|891
|1550
|152
|12
|161
|485
|Oakland
|.221
|.360
|.300
|117
|3834
|413
|849
|1382
|158
|18
|113
|398
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|8
|37
|36
|412
|8
|1012
|59
|15
|64
|1792
|1
|46
|104
|0
|Boston
|8
|28
|50
|356
|10
|948
|81
|21
|84
|1705
|0
|80
|106
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|50
|387
|9
|966
|76
|27
|99
|1893
|1
|52
|97
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|64
|377
|3
|1027
|129
|34
|75
|1631
|0
|50
|86
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|37
|63
|396
|20
|1093
|56
|20
|96
|1770
|1
|67
|92
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|47
|397
|11
|936
|87
|22
|87
|1685
|2
|57
|112
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|36
|31
|375
|9
|980
|81
|20
|80
|1598
|0
|46
|101
|0
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|37
|343
|28
|818
|96
|24
|84
|1744
|0
|54
|88
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|36
|55
|289
|8
|1032
|115
|29
|66
|1597
|0
|53
|91
|0
|Seattle
|3
|29
|72
|390
|9
|1145
|78
|24
|73
|1725
|1
|54
|85
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|68
|402
|10
|1219
|61
|11
|85
|1715
|2
|53
|82
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|290
|14
|1048
|72
|16
|84
|1615
|0
|62
|82
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|28
|349
|6
|1044
|50
|16
|82
|1697
|0
|75
|92
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|35
|392
|13
|972
|70
|25
|88
|1508
|2
|63
|77
|0
|Oakland
|24
|28
|59
|381
|10
|1066
|111
|22
|89
|1624
|0
|70
|80
|0
