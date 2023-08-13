THROUGH AUGUST 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.463.34111740696701106188425514165643
Boston.261.430.32711739885651042171525514130541
Toronto.260.417.32911940915291062170421110137503
Tampa Bay.255.445.32711939906181018177620318173592
L.A. Angels.253.442.32711840105731015177218920176553
Houston.251.418.3241184009579100816761919153561
Baltimore.251.420.3181173942570988165522021135553
Cleveland.249.379.312118400747699915172152485444
Kansas City.241.392.2991193993470962156719831115452
Seattle.237.402.315116389352892115662049141510
Minnesota.237.417.3161194011525951167119916163501
Chicago White Sox.237.386.2951184020487954155319011129472
Detroit.235.374.3001173963463930148218018112445
N.Y. Yankees.232.404.3071173835504891155015212161485
Oakland.221.360.3001173834413849138215818113398
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas837364128101259156417921461040
Boston828503561094881218417050801060
Toronto3225038799667627991893152970
Tampa Bay528643773102712934751631050860
L.A. Angels537633962010935620961770167920
Houston929473971193687228716852571120
Baltimore163631375998081208015980461010
Cleveland103037343288189624841744054880
Kansas City1136552898103211529661597053910
Seattle32972390911457824731725154850
Minnesota1021684021012196111851715253820
Chicago White Sox1325472901410487216841615062820
Detroit62328349610445016821697075920
N.Y. Yankees73435392139727025881508263770
Oakland24285938110106611122891624070800

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

