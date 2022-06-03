THROUGH JUNE 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.258.417.316511763242454735124549236
L.A. Angels.246.416.31852173923842872379668229
Cleveland.245.388.312461559212382605771340205
Minnesota.244.389.32153175222442768189353215
Toronto.243.401.31450165520640266493255202
N.Y. Yankees.243.417.31951168123740870170273221
Seattle.241.388.32151171021041266376853203
Kansas City.237.360.299491665182394600791135171
Chicago White Sox.235.359.29149166117839159775143169
Texas.233.380.29550168321539263963558200
Tampa Bay.232.375.29651170021039463778949199
Baltimore.232.365.30153180420541865986747193
Houston.230.399.30751167820638666979664201
Detroit.223.327.28451164714636853866730141
Oakland.212.328.27853172017936456484734164
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52317143641411531763027420
L.A. Angels107171708473301335705127450
Cleveland51413144232728731654026360
Minnesota51619187244112740754025370
Toronto414231567405171134730023370
N.Y. Yankees41818178841629937740019310
Seattle313261825427251135742021380
Kansas City21114140337929836730021410
Chicago White Sox71220114236024234699033380
Texas310141394417401122667135421
Tampa Bay311141456436351230701032320
Baltimore51331152547329839827040600
Houston41217174538425731716023390
Detroit41019125242911640668028380
Oakland71319145445434642668034510

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

