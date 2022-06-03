THROUGH JUNE 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.258
|.417
|.316
|51
|1763
|242
|454
|735
|124
|5
|49
|236
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.416
|.318
|52
|1739
|238
|428
|723
|79
|6
|68
|229
|Cleveland
|.245
|.388
|.312
|46
|1559
|212
|382
|605
|77
|13
|40
|205
|Minnesota
|.244
|.389
|.321
|53
|1752
|224
|427
|681
|89
|3
|53
|215
|Toronto
|.243
|.401
|.314
|50
|1655
|206
|402
|664
|93
|2
|55
|202
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.417
|.319
|51
|1681
|237
|408
|701
|70
|2
|73
|221
|Seattle
|.241
|.388
|.321
|51
|1710
|210
|412
|663
|76
|8
|53
|203
|Kansas City
|.237
|.360
|.299
|49
|1665
|182
|394
|600
|79
|11
|35
|171
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.359
|.291
|49
|1661
|178
|391
|597
|75
|1
|43
|169
|Texas
|.233
|.380
|.295
|50
|1683
|215
|392
|639
|63
|5
|58
|200
|Tampa Bay
|.232
|.375
|.296
|51
|1700
|210
|394
|637
|78
|9
|49
|199
|Baltimore
|.232
|.365
|.301
|53
|1804
|205
|418
|659
|86
|7
|47
|193
|Houston
|.230
|.399
|.307
|51
|1678
|206
|386
|669
|79
|6
|64
|201
|Detroit
|.223
|.327
|.284
|51
|1647
|146
|368
|538
|66
|7
|30
|141
|Oakland
|.212
|.328
|.278
|53
|1720
|179
|364
|564
|84
|7
|34
|164
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|23
|17
|143
|6
|414
|11
|5
|31
|763
|0
|27
|42
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|17
|170
|8
|473
|30
|13
|35
|705
|1
|27
|45
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|14
|13
|144
|2
|327
|28
|7
|31
|654
|0
|26
|36
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|16
|19
|187
|2
|441
|12
|7
|40
|754
|0
|25
|37
|0
|Toronto
|4
|14
|23
|156
|7
|405
|17
|11
|34
|730
|0
|23
|37
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|18
|18
|178
|8
|416
|29
|9
|37
|740
|0
|19
|31
|0
|Seattle
|3
|13
|26
|182
|5
|427
|25
|11
|35
|742
|0
|21
|38
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|14
|140
|3
|379
|29
|8
|36
|730
|0
|21
|41
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|20
|114
|2
|360
|24
|2
|34
|699
|0
|33
|38
|0
|Texas
|3
|10
|14
|139
|4
|417
|40
|11
|22
|667
|1
|35
|42
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|11
|14
|145
|6
|436
|35
|12
|30
|701
|0
|32
|32
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|13
|31
|152
|5
|473
|29
|8
|39
|827
|0
|40
|60
|0
|Houston
|4
|12
|17
|174
|5
|384
|25
|7
|31
|716
|0
|23
|39
|0
|Detroit
|4
|10
|19
|125
|2
|429
|11
|6
|40
|668
|0
|28
|38
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|19
|145
|4
|454
|34
|6
|42
|668
|0
|34
|51
|0
