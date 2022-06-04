THROUGH JUNE 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.258.419.318521798249464753129550243
Cleveland.248.389.312471599218396622801340211
N.Y. Yankees.247.427.32352171625042373373377234
Minnesota.245.397.32154178923343971091358224
L.A. Angels.244.411.31653177123843372879668229
Toronto.241.400.31251168620940667594257205
Seattle.240.388.31952174121441767678855207
Chicago White Sox.237.360.29250169918140261175144171
Kansas City.236.359.298501698185400610801136174
Houston.233.404.30952171621640069481667211
Texas.232.380.29451171821839965266559203
Tampa Bay.232.376.29752173021640265080950205
Baltimore.230.362.29954183620842366587747196
Detroit.221.323.28152167714637154166730141
Oakland.211.326.27854175218137057286734166
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52319149841912532783027430
Cleveland51413144232828731667026360
N.Y. Yankees41819183842329939750019310
Minnesota51620188245313741764025370
L.A. Angels107171718481301335715127450
Toronto414231597412171134740023380
Seattle314271835436251135748022380
Chicago White Sox71221116237224234721034380
Kansas City21114142338829836742021440
Houston41218177539125733730023390
Texas310141414429411122683135421
Tampa Bay312141496438371330710033320
Baltimore51331154548829839837041610
Detroit41019125243911640671028400
Oakland71319149446636643681034520

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

