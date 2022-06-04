THROUGH JUNE 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.258
|.419
|.318
|52
|1798
|249
|464
|753
|129
|5
|50
|243
|Cleveland
|.248
|.389
|.312
|47
|1599
|218
|396
|622
|80
|13
|40
|211
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.427
|.323
|52
|1716
|250
|423
|733
|73
|3
|77
|234
|Minnesota
|.245
|.397
|.321
|54
|1789
|233
|439
|710
|91
|3
|58
|224
|L.A. Angels
|.244
|.411
|.316
|53
|1771
|238
|433
|728
|79
|6
|68
|229
|Toronto
|.241
|.400
|.312
|51
|1686
|209
|406
|675
|94
|2
|57
|205
|Seattle
|.240
|.388
|.319
|52
|1741
|214
|417
|676
|78
|8
|55
|207
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.360
|.292
|50
|1699
|181
|402
|611
|75
|1
|44
|171
|Kansas City
|.236
|.359
|.298
|50
|1698
|185
|400
|610
|80
|11
|36
|174
|Houston
|.233
|.404
|.309
|52
|1716
|216
|400
|694
|81
|6
|67
|211
|Texas
|.232
|.380
|.294
|51
|1718
|218
|399
|652
|66
|5
|59
|203
|Tampa Bay
|.232
|.376
|.297
|52
|1730
|216
|402
|650
|80
|9
|50
|205
|Baltimore
|.230
|.362
|.299
|54
|1836
|208
|423
|665
|87
|7
|47
|196
|Detroit
|.221
|.323
|.281
|52
|1677
|146
|371
|541
|66
|7
|30
|141
|Oakland
|.211
|.326
|.278
|54
|1752
|181
|370
|572
|86
|7
|34
|166
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|23
|19
|149
|8
|419
|12
|5
|32
|783
|0
|27
|43
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|14
|13
|144
|2
|328
|28
|7
|31
|667
|0
|26
|36
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|18
|19
|183
|8
|423
|29
|9
|39
|750
|0
|19
|31
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|16
|20
|188
|2
|453
|13
|7
|41
|764
|0
|25
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|17
|171
|8
|481
|30
|13
|35
|715
|1
|27
|45
|0
|Toronto
|4
|14
|23
|159
|7
|412
|17
|11
|34
|740
|0
|23
|38
|0
|Seattle
|3
|14
|27
|183
|5
|436
|25
|11
|35
|748
|0
|22
|38
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|21
|116
|2
|372
|24
|2
|34
|721
|0
|34
|38
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|14
|142
|3
|388
|29
|8
|36
|742
|0
|21
|44
|0
|Houston
|4
|12
|18
|177
|5
|391
|25
|7
|33
|730
|0
|23
|39
|0
|Texas
|3
|10
|14
|141
|4
|429
|41
|11
|22
|683
|1
|35
|42
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|12
|14
|149
|6
|438
|37
|13
|30
|710
|0
|33
|32
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|13
|31
|154
|5
|488
|29
|8
|39
|837
|0
|41
|61
|0
|Detroit
|4
|10
|19
|125
|2
|439
|11
|6
|40
|671
|0
|28
|40
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|19
|149
|4
|466
|36
|6
|43
|681
|0
|34
|52
|0
