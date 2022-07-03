THROUGH JULY 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.416.3257826913707011119184674357
Toronto.258.436.32779268437769211691574104366
Minnesota.253.417.3228127203636871135142996350
Chicago White Sox.252.375.308762640315665991131661296
Cleveland.244.381.3087525473296229701391659311
Houston.240.425.31877254933961110831257111331
N.Y. Yankees.240.436.32379260440362511361044133381
Kansas City.238.371.3037625622896099501221861275
Texas.238.397.297762579335615102397799315
Tampa Bay.236.377.3007826143186189861271173302
L.A. Angels.235.398.30380266032962410591151398318
Seattle.233.382.31780266931762210191281083303
Baltimore.228.380.29679266431960810111411180303
Detroit.227.333.2847624802275638261011544218
Oakland.213.330.274802618254557863127755235
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston6303423714613309531210140650
Toronto7173424876202713601160036680
Minnesota6232626326651310581140042590
Chicago White Sox1018361856595352571157053530
Cleveland7282622195275013461082045620
Houston4153027065794012501088037550
N.Y. Yankees62530302176514912601114033460
Kansas City6181922745794413511103032600
Texas3181720656496219351002146671
Tampa Bay3162222286805520431071045580
L.A. Angels121022245157633817511050144670
Seattle3204629266824414501175028550
Baltimore7204821757144713501143053720
Detroit518251782641151055989039570
Oakland1014281994672491355998053700

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

