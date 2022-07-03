THROUGH JULY 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.416
|.325
|78
|2691
|370
|701
|1119
|184
|6
|74
|357
|Toronto
|.258
|.436
|.327
|79
|2684
|377
|692
|1169
|157
|4
|104
|366
|Minnesota
|.253
|.417
|.322
|81
|2720
|363
|687
|1135
|142
|9
|96
|350
|Chicago White Sox
|.252
|.375
|.308
|76
|2640
|315
|665
|991
|131
|6
|61
|296
|Cleveland
|.244
|.381
|.308
|75
|2547
|329
|622
|970
|139
|16
|59
|311
|Houston
|.240
|.425
|.318
|77
|2549
|339
|611
|1083
|125
|7
|111
|331
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.436
|.323
|79
|2604
|403
|625
|1136
|104
|4
|133
|381
|Kansas City
|.238
|.371
|.303
|76
|2562
|289
|609
|950
|122
|18
|61
|275
|Texas
|.238
|.397
|.297
|76
|2579
|335
|615
|1023
|97
|7
|99
|315
|Tampa Bay
|.236
|.377
|.300
|78
|2614
|318
|618
|986
|127
|11
|73
|302
|L.A. Angels
|.235
|.398
|.303
|80
|2660
|329
|624
|1059
|115
|13
|98
|318
|Seattle
|.233
|.382
|.317
|80
|2669
|317
|622
|1019
|128
|10
|83
|303
|Baltimore
|.228
|.380
|.296
|79
|2664
|319
|608
|1011
|141
|11
|80
|303
|Detroit
|.227
|.333
|.284
|76
|2480
|227
|563
|826
|101
|15
|44
|218
|Oakland
|.213
|.330
|.274
|80
|2618
|254
|557
|863
|127
|7
|55
|235
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|30
|34
|237
|14
|613
|30
|9
|53
|1210
|1
|40
|65
|0
|Toronto
|7
|17
|34
|248
|7
|620
|27
|13
|60
|1160
|0
|36
|68
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|23
|26
|263
|2
|665
|13
|10
|58
|1140
|0
|42
|59
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|18
|36
|185
|6
|595
|35
|2
|57
|1157
|0
|53
|53
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|28
|26
|221
|9
|527
|50
|13
|46
|1082
|0
|45
|62
|0
|Houston
|4
|15
|30
|270
|6
|579
|40
|12
|50
|1088
|0
|37
|55
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|25
|30
|302
|17
|651
|49
|12
|60
|1114
|0
|33
|46
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|19
|227
|4
|579
|44
|13
|51
|1103
|0
|32
|60
|0
|Texas
|3
|18
|17
|206
|5
|649
|62
|19
|35
|1002
|1
|46
|67
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|16
|22
|222
|8
|680
|55
|20
|43
|1071
|0
|45
|58
|0
|L.A. Angels
|12
|10
|22
|245
|15
|763
|38
|17
|51
|1050
|1
|44
|67
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|46
|292
|6
|682
|44
|14
|50
|1175
|0
|28
|55
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|20
|48
|217
|5
|714
|47
|13
|50
|1143
|0
|53
|72
|0
|Detroit
|5
|18
|25
|178
|2
|641
|15
|10
|55
|989
|0
|39
|57
|0
|Oakland
|10
|14
|28
|199
|4
|672
|49
|13
|55
|998
|0
|53
|70
|0
