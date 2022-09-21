THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.429.32714850767041332218029110179688
Chicago White Sox.261.393.3161485157649134420262528138617
Boston.259.411.32214750706731314208533012139644
Cleveland.252.382.31514850746271281193625725116595
Minnesota.249.405.31714850136391246203224716169613
Houston.247.424.32114949746821229210826011199662
Kansas City.242.377.30614849535761201186722435124554
Texas.242.400.30414749986531208199720819181622
Tampa Bay.242.381.31014849616191199188826915130590
N.Y. Yankees.240.426.3231474945737118921072038233699
Baltimore.234.387.30414749246061154190725420153574
L.A. Angels.230.387.29414849475661136191619129177544
Detroit.229.343.2851484905496112516822182795474
Seattle.228.389.31114748796141111189620918180589
Oakland.216.346.28114848555171049168022912126488
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82952453131130633012021580721130
Chicago White Sox1633663679115653911722161961090
Boston124756433221260511811622711741180
Cleveland1848734143110131032510522470861210
Minnesota104053468101225311711821700721112
Houston83857499181091772010720971661130
Kansas City1742464247118897299421080751350
Texas83444421111306120367419911921192
Tampa Bay729544541212668734852120076980
N.Y. Yankees13366355933125293301062158071920
Baltimore11407942810126086298520700841341
L.A. Angels21234841624142775268519872731290
Detroit8405134661301402210019500871240
Seattle93777533151259742410120390601050
Oakland20315739061281722110218720851220

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you