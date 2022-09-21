THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.429
|.327
|148
|5076
|704
|1332
|2180
|291
|10
|179
|688
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.393
|.316
|148
|5157
|649
|1344
|2026
|252
|8
|138
|617
|Boston
|.259
|.411
|.322
|147
|5070
|673
|1314
|2085
|330
|12
|139
|644
|Cleveland
|.252
|.382
|.315
|148
|5074
|627
|1281
|1936
|257
|25
|116
|595
|Minnesota
|.249
|.405
|.317
|148
|5013
|639
|1246
|2032
|247
|16
|169
|613
|Houston
|.247
|.424
|.321
|149
|4974
|682
|1229
|2108
|260
|11
|199
|662
|Kansas City
|.242
|.377
|.306
|148
|4953
|576
|1201
|1867
|224
|35
|124
|554
|Texas
|.242
|.400
|.304
|147
|4998
|653
|1208
|1997
|208
|19
|181
|622
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.381
|.310
|148
|4961
|619
|1199
|1888
|269
|15
|130
|590
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.426
|.323
|147
|4945
|737
|1189
|2107
|203
|8
|233
|699
|Baltimore
|.234
|.387
|.304
|147
|4924
|606
|1154
|1907
|254
|20
|153
|574
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.387
|.294
|148
|4947
|566
|1136
|1916
|191
|29
|177
|544
|Detroit
|.229
|.343
|.285
|148
|4905
|496
|1125
|1682
|218
|27
|95
|474
|Seattle
|.228
|.389
|.311
|147
|4879
|614
|1111
|1896
|209
|18
|180
|589
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.281
|148
|4855
|517
|1049
|1680
|229
|12
|126
|488
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|29
|52
|453
|13
|1130
|63
|30
|120
|2158
|0
|72
|113
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|66
|367
|9
|1156
|53
|9
|117
|2216
|1
|96
|109
|0
|Boston
|12
|47
|56
|433
|22
|1260
|51
|18
|116
|2271
|1
|74
|118
|0
|Cleveland
|18
|48
|73
|414
|31
|1013
|103
|25
|105
|2247
|0
|86
|121
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|53
|468
|10
|1225
|31
|17
|118
|2170
|0
|72
|111
|2
|Houston
|8
|38
|57
|499
|18
|1091
|77
|20
|107
|2097
|1
|66
|113
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|424
|7
|1188
|97
|29
|94
|2108
|0
|75
|135
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|44
|421
|11
|1306
|120
|36
|74
|1991
|1
|92
|119
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|29
|54
|454
|12
|1266
|87
|34
|85
|2120
|0
|76
|98
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|36
|63
|559
|33
|1252
|93
|30
|106
|2158
|0
|71
|92
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|79
|428
|10
|1260
|86
|29
|85
|2070
|0
|84
|134
|1
|L.A. Angels
|21
|23
|48
|416
|24
|1427
|75
|26
|85
|1987
|2
|73
|129
|0
|Detroit
|8
|40
|51
|346
|6
|1301
|40
|22
|100
|1950
|0
|87
|124
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|77
|533
|15
|1259
|74
|24
|101
|2039
|0
|60
|105
|0
|Oakland
|20
|31
|57
|390
|6
|1281
|72
|21
|102
|1872
|0
|85
|122
|0
