THROUGH JUNE 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.257
|.428
|.326
|61
|2060
|279
|530
|882
|119
|4
|75
|271
|Boston
|.255
|.413
|.316
|62
|2143
|290
|547
|885
|148
|5
|60
|283
|Minnesota
|.251
|.408
|.324
|64
|2133
|281
|535
|871
|106
|4
|74
|269
|Cleveland
|.250
|.389
|.313
|57
|1938
|264
|485
|754
|105
|13
|46
|254
|N.Y. Yankees
|.249
|.438
|.327
|61
|2034
|309
|506
|891
|85
|3
|98
|291
|Chicago White Sox
|.246
|.370
|.303
|60
|2066
|241
|508
|764
|97
|3
|51
|226
|L.A. Angels
|.242
|.406
|.312
|63
|2102
|272
|508
|854
|96
|8
|78
|263
|Kansas City
|.239
|.368
|.302
|61
|2064
|233
|494
|759
|97
|15
|46
|221
|Houston
|.237
|.408
|.315
|62
|2055
|255
|487
|838
|103
|7
|78
|248
|Seattle
|.237
|.386
|.321
|62
|2079
|253
|492
|802
|93
|8
|67
|244
|Texas
|.236
|.388
|.295
|61
|2078
|265
|490
|807
|76
|5
|77
|248
|Tampa Bay
|.232
|.375
|.296
|61
|2031
|255
|472
|761
|95
|10
|58
|242
|Baltimore
|.231
|.376
|.301
|63
|2134
|253
|492
|802
|103
|9
|63
|240
|Detroit
|.221
|.318
|.278
|61
|1973
|168
|436
|628
|81
|9
|31
|162
|Oakland
|.211
|.333
|.276
|63
|2049
|207
|432
|682
|101
|7
|45
|191
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|4
|16
|27
|192
|7
|481
|20
|12
|46
|906
|0
|29
|49
|0
|Boston
|5
|25
|27
|174
|8
|495
|19
|5
|41
|945
|1
|31
|49
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|218
|2
|536
|13
|7
|48
|916
|0
|33
|47
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|18
|15
|170
|7
|381
|38
|10
|36
|801
|0
|31
|43
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|22
|227
|14
|494
|36
|9
|44
|900
|0
|25
|40
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|28
|147
|5
|455
|31
|2
|42
|887
|0
|41
|45
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|20
|198
|9
|594
|31
|17
|41
|852
|1
|38
|55
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|15
|15
|178
|3
|458
|33
|9
|43
|890
|0
|29
|56
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|22
|218
|5
|460
|33
|8
|37
|897
|0
|30
|47
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|36
|228
|5
|528
|36
|12
|41
|907
|0
|24
|43
|0
|Texas
|3
|14
|14
|166
|5
|519
|56
|14
|25
|833
|1
|44
|51
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|16
|174
|6
|517
|44
|17
|35
|845
|0
|40
|43
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|15
|37
|185
|5
|564
|33
|11
|47
|953
|0
|44
|67
|0
|Detroit
|4
|12
|19
|141
|2
|523
|12
|8
|47
|782
|0
|33
|46
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|22
|167
|4
|536
|41
|8
|50
|772
|0
|42
|59
|0
