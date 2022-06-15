THROUGH JUNE 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.257.428.326612060279530882119475271
Boston.255.413.316622143290547885148560283
Minnesota.251.408.324642133281535871106474269
Cleveland.250.389.3135719382644857541051346254
N.Y. Yankees.249.438.32761203430950689185398291
Chicago White Sox.246.370.30360206624150876497351226
L.A. Angels.242.406.31263210227250885496878263
Kansas City.239.368.302612064233494759971546221
Houston.237.408.315622055255487838103778248
Seattle.237.386.32162207925349280293867244
Texas.236.388.29561207826549080776577248
Tampa Bay.232.375.296612031255472761951058242
Baltimore.231.376.301632134253492802103963240
Detroit.221.318.27861197316843662881931162
Oakland.211.333.276632049207432682101745191
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto416271927481201246906029490
Boston52527174849519541945131490
Minnesota61823218253613748916033470
Cleveland518151707381381036801031430
N.Y. Yankees423222271449436944900025400
Chicago White Sox81628147545531242887041450
L.A. Angels107201989594311741852138550
Kansas City31515178345833943890029560
Houston41422218546033837897030470
Seattle315362285528361241907024430
Texas314141665519561425833144511
Tampa Bay314161746517441735845040430
Baltimore515371855564331147953044670
Detroit41219141252312847782033460
Oakland71322167453641850772042590

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you