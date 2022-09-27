THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.429.32715452807311377226329812188714
Chicago White Sox.259.391.3141535321659137720822578144627
Boston.258.411.32115352626951360216333812147666
Cleveland.253.383.31515352496591326201126129122624
Minnesota.248.402.31615351766551282208225317171628
Houston.246.421.31915451417041266216226811202683
Kansas City.245.381.30715351226081254194923636129584
Texas.242.398.30415251596741246205421519185640
Tampa Bay.242.381.31115351306431243195428215133611
N.Y. Yankees.241.428.3241535129772123721962178242733
Baltimore.237.392.30515351416491218201325922164616
Detroit.230.345.2861525042513116217372242799490
L.A. Angels.230.387.29515351215891180198320229181566
Seattle.229.390.31315250476431155196722219184618
Oakland.217.349.28215350225401092175424114131510
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83053478131179643112922560761150
Chicago White Sox16336837691193531012122681991130
Boston124858452221311512012223611821240
Cleveland1950764263210401122610823110891230
Minnesota104357481101269311712422460741132
Houston84159512181127802210921531691170
Kansas City18434743571216100309721720761430
Texas93745434111347124387520551961242
Tampa Bay7315547113131089358621840801040
N.Y. Yankees13396558635131098321112247171950
Baltimore12417944510131290309021641851401
Detroit9415435361333432210420030891270
L.A. Angels22244843224147376268620542781320
Seattle93983557161299762510921240631080
Oakland21315840661315732110619370881290

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

