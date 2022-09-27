THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.429
|.327
|154
|5280
|731
|1377
|2263
|298
|12
|188
|714
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.391
|.314
|153
|5321
|659
|1377
|2082
|257
|8
|144
|627
|Boston
|.258
|.411
|.321
|153
|5262
|695
|1360
|2163
|338
|12
|147
|666
|Cleveland
|.253
|.383
|.315
|153
|5249
|659
|1326
|2011
|261
|29
|122
|624
|Minnesota
|.248
|.402
|.316
|153
|5176
|655
|1282
|2082
|253
|17
|171
|628
|Houston
|.246
|.421
|.319
|154
|5141
|704
|1266
|2162
|268
|11
|202
|683
|Kansas City
|.245
|.381
|.307
|153
|5122
|608
|1254
|1949
|236
|36
|129
|584
|Texas
|.242
|.398
|.304
|152
|5159
|674
|1246
|2054
|215
|19
|185
|640
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.381
|.311
|153
|5130
|643
|1243
|1954
|282
|15
|133
|611
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.428
|.324
|153
|5129
|772
|1237
|2196
|217
|8
|242
|733
|Baltimore
|.237
|.392
|.305
|153
|5141
|649
|1218
|2013
|259
|22
|164
|616
|Detroit
|.230
|.345
|.286
|152
|5042
|513
|1162
|1737
|224
|27
|99
|490
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.387
|.295
|153
|5121
|589
|1180
|1983
|202
|29
|181
|566
|Seattle
|.229
|.390
|.313
|152
|5047
|643
|1155
|1967
|222
|19
|184
|618
|Oakland
|.217
|.349
|.282
|153
|5022
|540
|1092
|1754
|241
|14
|131
|510
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|30
|53
|478
|13
|1179
|64
|31
|129
|2256
|0
|76
|115
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|68
|376
|9
|1193
|53
|10
|121
|2268
|1
|99
|113
|0
|Boston
|12
|48
|58
|452
|22
|1311
|51
|20
|122
|2361
|1
|82
|124
|0
|Cleveland
|19
|50
|76
|426
|32
|1040
|112
|26
|108
|2311
|0
|89
|123
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|43
|57
|481
|10
|1269
|31
|17
|124
|2246
|0
|74
|113
|2
|Houston
|8
|41
|59
|512
|18
|1127
|80
|22
|109
|2153
|1
|69
|117
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|47
|435
|7
|1216
|100
|30
|97
|2172
|0
|76
|143
|0
|Texas
|9
|37
|45
|434
|11
|1347
|124
|38
|75
|2055
|1
|96
|124
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|55
|471
|13
|1310
|89
|35
|86
|2184
|0
|80
|104
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|39
|65
|586
|35
|1310
|98
|32
|111
|2247
|1
|71
|95
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|41
|79
|445
|10
|1312
|90
|30
|90
|2164
|1
|85
|140
|1
|Detroit
|9
|41
|54
|353
|6
|1333
|43
|22
|104
|2003
|0
|89
|127
|0
|L.A. Angels
|22
|24
|48
|432
|24
|1473
|76
|26
|86
|2054
|2
|78
|132
|0
|Seattle
|9
|39
|83
|557
|16
|1299
|76
|25
|109
|2124
|0
|63
|108
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|58
|406
|6
|1315
|73
|21
|106
|1937
|0
|88
|129
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.