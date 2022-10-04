THROUGH OCTOBER 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.328
|160
|5482
|766
|1443
|2370
|306
|12
|199
|747
|Boston
|.257
|.409
|.320
|160
|5487
|723
|1412
|2243
|351
|12
|152
|693
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.387
|.311
|160
|5544
|677
|1419
|2146
|265
|9
|148
|645
|Cleveland
|.253
|.381
|.315
|160
|5490
|684
|1387
|2094
|267
|31
|126
|648
|Minnesota
|.248
|.401
|.317
|160
|5413
|683
|1343
|2170
|266
|18
|175
|655
|Houston
|.246
|.420
|.318
|160
|5339
|724
|1312
|2243
|277
|12
|210
|702
|Kansas City
|.245
|.381
|.308
|160
|5370
|635
|1315
|2046
|247
|38
|136
|609
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.427
|.326
|159
|5327
|798
|1290
|2275
|225
|8
|248
|755
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.377
|.308
|160
|5364
|663
|1285
|2022
|292
|17
|137
|631
|Texas
|.238
|.394
|.301
|159
|5384
|696
|1283
|2122
|219
|19
|194
|660
|Baltimore
|.236
|.391
|.305
|160
|5366
|668
|1267
|2098
|271
|25
|170
|633
|L.A. Angels
|.234
|.391
|.298
|160
|5357
|620
|1252
|2096
|217
|30
|189
|597
|Detroit
|.230
|.345
|.286
|159
|5269
|541
|1214
|1817
|231
|27
|106
|515
|Seattle
|.228
|.387
|.313
|159
|5268
|669
|1203
|2040
|229
|19
|190
|643
|Oakland
|.216
|.347
|.281
|160
|5253
|563
|1137
|1822
|247
|15
|136
|532
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|33
|54
|493
|13
|1222
|66
|34
|134
|2337
|0
|81
|119
|0
|Boston
|12
|50
|62
|470
|23
|1360
|52
|20
|129
|2460
|1
|85
|132
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|35
|70
|386
|9
|1255
|57
|10
|125
|2347
|1
|100
|118
|0
|Cleveland
|22
|51
|78
|445
|36
|1111
|117
|27
|113
|2426
|0
|96
|127
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|44
|60
|509
|11
|1335
|38
|17
|130
|2365
|0
|81
|117
|2
|Houston
|9
|42
|60
|522
|18
|1168
|83
|22
|112
|2218
|1
|72
|122
|0
|Kansas City
|20
|44
|48
|459
|7
|1265
|104
|34
|101
|2279
|0
|81
|150
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|41
|69
|610
|36
|1364
|100
|33
|118
|2352
|1
|72
|100
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|56
|492
|13
|1383
|95
|37
|91
|2274
|0
|82
|107
|0
|Texas
|10
|38
|46
|451
|12
|1420
|126
|39
|80
|2118
|1
|96
|138
|2
|Baltimore
|12
|43
|82
|470
|10
|1376
|95
|30
|94
|2267
|1
|90
|148
|1
|L.A. Angels
|24
|25
|51
|447
|27
|1527
|77
|27
|93
|2171
|2
|84
|134
|0
|Detroit
|10
|42
|57
|373
|8
|1385
|46
|24
|107
|2098
|0
|91
|134
|0
|Seattle
|9
|43
|86
|585
|17
|1368
|83
|26
|117
|2221
|0
|65
|113
|0
|Oakland
|22
|31
|59
|425
|6
|1371
|76
|23
|109
|2028
|0
|90
|137
|0
