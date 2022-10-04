THROUGH OCTOBER 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.32816054827661443237030612199747
Boston.257.409.32016054877231412224335112152693
Chicago White Sox.256.387.3111605544677141921462659148645
Cleveland.253.381.31516054906841387209426731126648
Minnesota.248.401.31716054136831343217026618175655
Houston.246.420.31816053397241312224327712210702
Kansas City.245.381.30816053706351315204624738136609
N.Y. Yankees.242.427.3261595327798129022752258248755
Tampa Bay.240.377.30816053646631285202229217137631
Texas.238.394.30115953846961283212221919194660
Baltimore.236.391.30516053666681267209827125170633
L.A. Angels.234.391.29816053576201252209621730189597
Detroit.230.345.28615952695411214181723127106515
Seattle.228.387.31315952686691203204022919190643
Oakland.216.347.28116052535631137182224715136532
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83354493131222663413423370811190
Boston125062470231360522012924601851320
Chicago White Sox163570386912555710125234711001180
Cleveland2251784453611111172711324260961270
Minnesota104460509111335381713023650811172
Houston94260522181168832211222181721220
Kansas City204448459712651043410122790811500
N.Y. Yankees1341696103613641003311823521721000
Tampa Bay7315649213138395379122740821070
Texas103846451121420126398021181961382
Baltimore12438247010137695309422671901481
L.A. Angels24255144727152777279321712841340
Detroit10425737381385462410720980911340
Seattle94386585171368832611722210651130
Oakland22315942561371762310920280901370

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

