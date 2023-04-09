THROUGH APRIL 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.296.464.353933452991552601051
Toronto.286.418.34793254293136160938
Tampa Bay.282.571.365826664751521402163
Boston.263.484.342828155741361621453
Minnesota.256.386.3248277367110782834
Cleveland.250.363.33393204380116172537
N.Y. Yankees.245.451.333825739631161021337
Baltimore.245.431.337826942661161701140
Seattle.239.382.30093063773117230735
Texas.239.382.3088259396299100937
L.A. Angels.234.398.324826945631071101145
Houston.231.349.3149307427110790940
Oakland.209.346.2848263275591120826
Detroit.199.290.260827226547981525
Kansas City.187.331.2649284265394911025
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox0152507412051650440
Toronto0332907543415707110
Tampa Bay04631051523920490
Boston1152915330511308100
Minnesota011271641161150270
Cleveland1424047513231550340
N.Y. Yankees0213407111441190320
Baltimore1233508014151150770
Seattle106210788241290550
Texas033240671141070790
L.A. Angels132351653071160560
Houston127311886151370230
Oakland012261716091040850
Detroit01122080425920460
Kansas City004260793071230180

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

