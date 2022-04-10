THROUGH APRIL 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.286
|.476
|.370
|2
|63
|14
|18
|30
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Tampa Bay
|.271
|.373
|.324
|2
|59
|7
|16
|22
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.443
|.288
|2
|70
|9
|18
|31
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Texas
|.243
|.400
|.312
|2
|70
|11
|17
|28
|2
|0
|3
|10
|L.A. Angels
|.237
|.361
|.288
|3
|97
|9
|23
|35
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Detroit
|.234
|.344
|.347
|2
|64
|7
|15
|22
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Houston
|.231
|.529
|.292
|3
|104
|16
|24
|55
|7
|0
|8
|16
|Baltimore
|.224
|.373
|.288
|2
|67
|4
|15
|25
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Seattle
|.212
|.348
|.333
|2
|66
|6
|14
|23
|3
|0
|2
|6
|N.Y. Yankees
|.197
|.439
|.289
|2
|66
|10
|13
|29
|1
|0
|5
|10
|Boston
|.194
|.333
|.275
|2
|72
|7
|14
|24
|4
|0
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|.183
|.233
|.234
|2
|60
|4
|11
|14
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Cleveland
|.182
|.212
|.250
|2
|66
|1
|12
|14
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|.172
|.297
|.197
|2
|64
|7
|11
|19
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Minnesota
|.133
|.283
|.235
|2
|60
|4
|8
|17
|0
|0
|3
|4
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|25
|0
|2
|3
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1
|23
|3
|0
|2
|31
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|18
|1
|0
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|2
|7
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|35
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|1
|1
|1
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|15
|1
|0
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
