THROUGH APRIL 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.286.476.37026314183030314
Tampa Bay.271.373.324259716221117
Chicago White Sox.257.443.288270918315129
Texas.243.400.31227011172820310
L.A. Angels.237.361.288397923354128
Detroit.234.344.347264715222117
Houston.231.529.292310416245570816
Baltimore.224.373.288267415254024
Seattle.212.348.333266614233026
N.Y. Yankees.197.439.28926610132910510
Boston.194.333.275272714244027
Kansas City.183.233.234260411143004
Cleveland.182.212.250266112142001
Oakland.172.297.197264711192026
Minnesota.133.283.23526048170034
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto1127014001240210
Tampa Bay0306014003250020
Chicago White Sox100308101250140
Texas001608001230110
L.A. Angels1016025023390120
Detroit0029023003340010
Houston0018123302310230
Baltimore0024024102320130
Seattle00111018102390020
N.Y. Yankees0127220000250130
Boston0017123003350200
Kansas City100409111200030
Cleveland0015015103340110
Oakland0011023002130110
Minnesota0026020002200120

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you