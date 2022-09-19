THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.393.3161475114642133420112508137611
Toronto.261.426.3261475027686131121442849177671
Boston.259.410.32114650386681307206632911136639
Cleveland.251.379.31414649976061256189425522113576
Minnesota.248.405.31614649436311224200124116168606
Houston.248.425.32114749096731215208525711197653
Tampa Bay.243.383.31114649006191191187726615130590
Kansas City.242.375.30514749205711190184622035122549
Texas.242.400.30514649696511203199020619181620
N.Y. Yankees.240.426.3231464908728117820892028231690
Baltimore.236.390.30414548636041146189625420152572
L.A. Angels.229.387.29414648775601115188818729176538
Seattle.229.389.31214548166041101187320717177579
Detroit.228.341.2841464830482110116452112793461
Oakland.216.346.28014748255131042166822712125484
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1633653669114651911722011951080
Toronto82951450131122633011921320711120
Boston124753427221246511811322491741170
Cleveland184572402301004962410422080851180
Minnesota104049467101214301611521410701102
Houston83757493171080772010620761661120
Tampa Bay729544431212458634852086076960
Kansas City1742464227118296299420950751330
Texas83444417111295120367119801921181
N.Y. Yankees13366355533124393301062138070920
Baltimore11407941910124686298320440841341
L.A. Angels21224841424140375268419602731260
Seattle9377552215123774239920130591040
Detroit8385034361288402210019260861220
Oakland20315738661273712110118610831200

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

