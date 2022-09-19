THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.393
|.316
|147
|5114
|642
|1334
|2011
|250
|8
|137
|611
|Toronto
|.261
|.426
|.326
|147
|5027
|686
|1311
|2144
|284
|9
|177
|671
|Boston
|.259
|.410
|.321
|146
|5038
|668
|1307
|2066
|329
|11
|136
|639
|Cleveland
|.251
|.379
|.314
|146
|4997
|606
|1256
|1894
|255
|22
|113
|576
|Minnesota
|.248
|.405
|.316
|146
|4943
|631
|1224
|2001
|241
|16
|168
|606
|Houston
|.248
|.425
|.321
|147
|4909
|673
|1215
|2085
|257
|11
|197
|653
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.383
|.311
|146
|4900
|619
|1191
|1877
|266
|15
|130
|590
|Kansas City
|.242
|.375
|.305
|147
|4920
|571
|1190
|1846
|220
|35
|122
|549
|Texas
|.242
|.400
|.305
|146
|4969
|651
|1203
|1990
|206
|19
|181
|620
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.426
|.323
|146
|4908
|728
|1178
|2089
|202
|8
|231
|690
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.304
|145
|4863
|604
|1146
|1896
|254
|20
|152
|572
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.387
|.294
|146
|4877
|560
|1115
|1888
|187
|29
|176
|538
|Seattle
|.229
|.389
|.312
|145
|4816
|604
|1101
|1873
|207
|17
|177
|579
|Detroit
|.228
|.341
|.284
|146
|4830
|482
|1101
|1645
|211
|27
|93
|461
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.280
|147
|4825
|513
|1042
|1668
|227
|12
|125
|484
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|65
|366
|9
|1146
|51
|9
|117
|2201
|1
|95
|108
|0
|Toronto
|8
|29
|51
|450
|13
|1122
|63
|30
|119
|2132
|0
|71
|112
|0
|Boston
|12
|47
|53
|427
|22
|1246
|51
|18
|113
|2249
|1
|74
|117
|0
|Cleveland
|18
|45
|72
|402
|30
|1004
|96
|24
|104
|2208
|0
|85
|118
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|49
|467
|10
|1214
|30
|16
|115
|2141
|0
|70
|110
|2
|Houston
|8
|37
|57
|493
|17
|1080
|77
|20
|106
|2076
|1
|66
|112
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|29
|54
|443
|12
|1245
|86
|34
|85
|2086
|0
|76
|96
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|422
|7
|1182
|96
|29
|94
|2095
|0
|75
|133
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|44
|417
|11
|1295
|120
|36
|71
|1980
|1
|92
|118
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|36
|63
|555
|33
|1243
|93
|30
|106
|2138
|0
|70
|92
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|79
|419
|10
|1246
|86
|29
|83
|2044
|0
|84
|134
|1
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|48
|414
|24
|1403
|75
|26
|84
|1960
|2
|73
|126
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|75
|522
|15
|1237
|74
|23
|99
|2013
|0
|59
|104
|0
|Detroit
|8
|38
|50
|343
|6
|1288
|40
|22
|100
|1926
|0
|86
|122
|0
|Oakland
|20
|31
|57
|386
|6
|1273
|71
|21
|101
|1861
|0
|83
|120
|0
