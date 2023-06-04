THROUGH JUNE 3

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston35233.24584116516.2462207186
Minnesota31283.44594013531.0451220203
Texas37203.66576211504.1443221205
Tampa Bay41193.73608018531.0460231220
N.Y. Yankees35253.74603116536.2457244223
Toronto32273.78599117523.2462245220
Seattle29293.82586114520.2474243221
Cleveland26323.84585121518.0492242221
Baltimore36224.20584019522.2508259244
Detroit26304.37564014500.2469265243
L.A. Angels30304.38605019528.2501288257
Boston30284.64580015510.0500287263
Chicago White Sox25354.79604011530.1497307282
Kansas City17415.0758218507.1501304286
Oakland12486.7060004525.0577411391
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston5824168156715
Minnesota57171751256919
Texas5221159547514
Tampa Bay6027191650227
N.Y. Yankees6533205154314
Toronto7424201755114
Seattle51151471152320
Cleveland5818162343922
Baltimore6818189953025
Detroit6817154644521
L.A. Angels66332131451532
Boston7728174249720
Chicago White Sox8435238455519
Kansas City6523223249727
Oakland100422721245131

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you