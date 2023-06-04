THROUGH JUNE 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|35
|23
|3.24
|58
|4
|1
|16
|516.2
|462
|207
|186
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|3.44
|59
|4
|0
|13
|531.0
|451
|220
|203
|Texas
|37
|20
|3.66
|57
|6
|2
|11
|504.1
|443
|221
|205
|Tampa Bay
|41
|19
|3.73
|60
|8
|0
|18
|531.0
|460
|231
|220
|N.Y. Yankees
|35
|25
|3.74
|60
|3
|1
|16
|536.2
|457
|244
|223
|Toronto
|32
|27
|3.78
|59
|9
|1
|17
|523.2
|462
|245
|220
|Seattle
|29
|29
|3.82
|58
|6
|1
|14
|520.2
|474
|243
|221
|Cleveland
|26
|32
|3.84
|58
|5
|1
|21
|518.0
|492
|242
|221
|Baltimore
|36
|22
|4.20
|58
|4
|0
|19
|522.2
|508
|259
|244
|Detroit
|26
|30
|4.37
|56
|4
|0
|14
|500.2
|469
|265
|243
|L.A. Angels
|30
|30
|4.38
|60
|5
|0
|19
|528.2
|501
|288
|257
|Boston
|30
|28
|4.64
|58
|0
|0
|15
|510.0
|500
|287
|263
|Chicago White Sox
|25
|35
|4.79
|60
|4
|0
|11
|530.1
|497
|307
|282
|Kansas City
|17
|41
|5.07
|58
|2
|1
|8
|507.1
|501
|304
|286
|Oakland
|12
|48
|6.70
|60
|0
|0
|4
|525.0
|577
|411
|391
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|58
|24
|168
|1
|567
|15
|Minnesota
|57
|17
|175
|12
|569
|19
|Texas
|52
|21
|159
|5
|475
|14
|Tampa Bay
|60
|27
|191
|6
|502
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|33
|205
|1
|543
|14
|Toronto
|74
|24
|201
|7
|551
|14
|Seattle
|51
|15
|147
|11
|523
|20
|Cleveland
|58
|18
|162
|3
|439
|22
|Baltimore
|68
|18
|189
|9
|530
|25
|Detroit
|68
|17
|154
|6
|445
|21
|L.A. Angels
|66
|33
|213
|14
|515
|32
|Boston
|77
|28
|174
|2
|497
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|84
|35
|238
|4
|555
|19
|Kansas City
|65
|23
|223
|2
|497
|27
|Oakland
|100
|42
|272
|12
|451
|31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.