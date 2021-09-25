THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay95593.73154121401386.01212633575
N.Y. Yankees87673.73154123451364.11170637566
Chicago White Sox87673.74154134401332.11144609554
Houston91633.7515482331374.11165622572
Toronto85693.92154141311333.11198633580
Oakland83713.92154113381365.21283639595
Boston88664.2815460461349.01352718641
Seattle85694.30154101481369.11298712654
Detroit74794.3215372391342.21289715644
Cleveland75784.3415370391330.01207689641
Kansas City70834.6515371361338.11289742692
L.A. Angels73814.7315441381352.21309774711
Texas56984.8115430281353.11341776723
Minnesota69854.8415481401348.11318795725
Baltimore491055.8515451241333.01441909866
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay1785242026141260
N.Y. Yankees1855347210149281
Chicago White Sox1764946416152279
Houston1766552110139070
Toronto1976745210138851
Oakland1766141611127463
Boston1697751628144058
Seattle1876645820125957
Detroit1887853710119578
Cleveland2085749912133346
Kansas City1835957215128385
L.A. Angels1847256917138955
Texas2255649011117963
Minnesota2305446013125545
Baltimore2396654412118484

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you