THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|95
|59
|3.73
|154
|12
|1
|40
|1386.0
|1212
|633
|575
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|67
|3.73
|154
|12
|3
|45
|1364.1
|1170
|637
|566
|Chicago White Sox
|87
|67
|3.74
|154
|13
|4
|40
|1332.1
|1144
|609
|554
|Houston
|91
|63
|3.75
|154
|8
|2
|33
|1374.1
|1165
|622
|572
|Toronto
|85
|69
|3.92
|154
|14
|1
|31
|1333.1
|1198
|633
|580
|Oakland
|83
|71
|3.92
|154
|11
|3
|38
|1365.2
|1283
|639
|595
|Boston
|88
|66
|4.28
|154
|6
|0
|46
|1349.0
|1352
|718
|641
|Seattle
|85
|69
|4.30
|154
|10
|1
|48
|1369.1
|1298
|712
|654
|Detroit
|74
|79
|4.32
|153
|7
|2
|39
|1342.2
|1289
|715
|644
|Cleveland
|75
|78
|4.34
|153
|7
|0
|39
|1330.0
|1207
|689
|641
|Kansas City
|70
|83
|4.65
|153
|7
|1
|36
|1338.1
|1289
|742
|692
|L.A. Angels
|73
|81
|4.73
|154
|4
|1
|38
|1352.2
|1309
|774
|711
|Texas
|56
|98
|4.81
|154
|3
|0
|28
|1353.1
|1341
|776
|723
|Minnesota
|69
|85
|4.84
|154
|8
|1
|40
|1348.1
|1318
|795
|725
|Baltimore
|49
|105
|5.85
|154
|5
|1
|24
|1333.0
|1441
|909
|866
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|178
|52
|420
|26
|1412
|60
|N.Y. Yankees
|185
|53
|472
|10
|1492
|81
|Chicago White Sox
|176
|49
|464
|16
|1522
|79
|Houston
|176
|65
|521
|10
|1390
|70
|Toronto
|197
|67
|452
|10
|1388
|51
|Oakland
|176
|61
|416
|11
|1274
|63
|Boston
|169
|77
|516
|28
|1440
|58
|Seattle
|187
|66
|458
|20
|1259
|57
|Detroit
|188
|78
|537
|10
|1195
|78
|Cleveland
|208
|57
|499
|12
|1333
|46
|Kansas City
|183
|59
|572
|15
|1283
|85
|L.A. Angels
|184
|72
|569
|17
|1389
|55
|Texas
|225
|56
|490
|11
|1179
|63
|Minnesota
|230
|54
|460
|13
|1255
|45
|Baltimore
|239
|66
|544
|12
|1184
|84