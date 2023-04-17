THROUGH APRIL 16

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay1422.5416403142.01024240
Minnesota1062.6016205142.01004541
N.Y. Yankees1063.0416314142.01094948
Seattle883.4416205146.21266656
Houston793.4816102144.21407056
L.A. Angels783.7115204131.01186554
Texas963.8615002133.01206457
Cleveland974.1416107147.21387668
Toronto1064.6316108142.01378073
Kansas City4124.9816002142.21508279
Boston885.0816005140.01438479
Baltimore975.2716104141.21488783
Chicago White Sox6105.7216002140.01519789
Detroit595.8714002127.11308783
Oakland3137.6016001141.0150125119
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay754811383
Minnesota1933601653
N.Y. Yankees1384701578
Seattle1046071406
Houston1694911506
L.A. Angels14134721208
Texas1224931443
Cleveland14644112815
Toronto2475621462
Kansas City2154701414
Boston2395501456
Baltimore22746113710
Chicago White Sox22138111565
Detroit2585011035
Oakland31148641119

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you