THROUGH APRIL 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|14
|2
|2.54
|16
|4
|0
|3
|142.0
|102
|42
|40
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|2.60
|16
|2
|0
|5
|142.0
|100
|45
|41
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|6
|3.04
|16
|3
|1
|4
|142.0
|109
|49
|48
|Seattle
|8
|8
|3.44
|16
|2
|0
|5
|146.2
|126
|66
|56
|Houston
|7
|9
|3.48
|16
|1
|0
|2
|144.2
|140
|70
|56
|L.A. Angels
|7
|8
|3.71
|15
|2
|0
|4
|131.0
|118
|65
|54
|Texas
|9
|6
|3.86
|15
|0
|0
|2
|133.0
|120
|64
|57
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|4.14
|16
|1
|0
|7
|147.2
|138
|76
|68
|Toronto
|10
|6
|4.63
|16
|1
|0
|8
|142.0
|137
|80
|73
|Kansas City
|4
|12
|4.98
|16
|0
|0
|2
|142.2
|150
|82
|79
|Boston
|8
|8
|5.08
|16
|0
|0
|5
|140.0
|143
|84
|79
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|5.27
|16
|1
|0
|4
|141.2
|148
|87
|83
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|10
|5.72
|16
|0
|0
|2
|140.0
|151
|97
|89
|Detroit
|5
|9
|5.87
|14
|0
|0
|2
|127.1
|130
|87
|83
|Oakland
|3
|13
|7.60
|16
|0
|0
|1
|141.0
|150
|125
|119
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|48
|1
|138
|3
|Minnesota
|19
|3
|36
|0
|165
|3
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|8
|47
|0
|157
|8
|Seattle
|10
|4
|60
|7
|140
|6
|Houston
|16
|9
|49
|1
|150
|6
|L.A. Angels
|14
|13
|47
|2
|120
|8
|Texas
|12
|2
|49
|3
|144
|3
|Cleveland
|14
|6
|44
|1
|128
|15
|Toronto
|24
|7
|56
|2
|146
|2
|Kansas City
|21
|5
|47
|0
|141
|4
|Boston
|23
|9
|55
|0
|145
|6
|Baltimore
|22
|7
|46
|1
|137
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|13
|81
|1
|156
|5
|Detroit
|25
|8
|50
|1
|103
|5
|Oakland
|31
|14
|86
|4
|111
|9
