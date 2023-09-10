THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

Toronto79633.68142131481268.01144577518
Seattle79633.74142142411269.11146578527
Tampa Bay87563.78143130401271.11102568534
Minnesota75673.93142102331272.01137588555
Cleveland68753.97143131421278.21190609564
Houston81623.9814362401277.11177623565
N.Y. Yankees70724.0314262351260.21113618564
Baltimore90514.0514190441266.01184603570
Texas77644.31141103271253.21162631600
Detroit65774.43142120351263.21184674622
Boston72704.6314230401255.01275697646
L.A. Angels66774.7114381411263.01237736661
Chicago White Sox55874.8814260241256.21203735681
Kansas City44995.2114363191243.01271763719
Oakland44985.5814240271245.21299821772
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1735741721133335
Seattle1584635917127636
Tampa Bay150503929129457
Minnesota1715439816132744
Cleveland158464617115654
Houston179694716128432
N.Y. Yankees175784485126346
Baltimore1595541814127452
Texas1785043117117537
Detroit166464208118644
Boston1927443518123046
L.A. Angels1847855639127861
Chicago White Sox1968057813130652
Kansas City187684797112155
Oakland1888561128113964

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

