THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|79
|63
|3.68
|142
|13
|1
|48
|1268.0
|1144
|577
|518
|Seattle
|79
|63
|3.74
|142
|14
|2
|41
|1269.1
|1146
|578
|527
|Tampa Bay
|87
|56
|3.78
|143
|13
|0
|40
|1271.1
|1102
|568
|534
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|3.93
|142
|10
|2
|33
|1272.0
|1137
|588
|555
|Cleveland
|68
|75
|3.97
|143
|13
|1
|42
|1278.2
|1190
|609
|564
|Houston
|81
|62
|3.98
|143
|6
|2
|40
|1277.1
|1177
|623
|565
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|72
|4.03
|142
|6
|2
|35
|1260.2
|1113
|618
|564
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|4.05
|141
|9
|0
|44
|1266.0
|1184
|603
|570
|Texas
|77
|64
|4.31
|141
|10
|3
|27
|1253.2
|1162
|631
|600
|Detroit
|65
|77
|4.43
|142
|12
|0
|35
|1263.2
|1184
|674
|622
|Boston
|72
|70
|4.63
|142
|3
|0
|40
|1255.0
|1275
|697
|646
|L.A. Angels
|66
|77
|4.71
|143
|8
|1
|41
|1263.0
|1237
|736
|661
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|87
|4.88
|142
|6
|0
|24
|1256.2
|1203
|735
|681
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|5.21
|143
|6
|3
|19
|1243.0
|1271
|763
|719
|Oakland
|44
|98
|5.58
|142
|4
|0
|27
|1245.2
|1299
|821
|772
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|173
|57
|417
|21
|1333
|35
|Seattle
|158
|46
|359
|17
|1276
|36
|Tampa Bay
|150
|50
|392
|9
|1294
|57
|Minnesota
|171
|54
|398
|16
|1327
|44
|Cleveland
|158
|46
|461
|7
|1156
|54
|Houston
|179
|69
|471
|6
|1284
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|175
|78
|448
|5
|1263
|46
|Baltimore
|159
|55
|418
|14
|1274
|52
|Texas
|178
|50
|431
|17
|1175
|37
|Detroit
|166
|46
|420
|8
|1186
|44
|Boston
|192
|74
|435
|18
|1230
|46
|L.A. Angels
|184
|78
|556
|39
|1278
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|196
|80
|578
|13
|1306
|52
|Kansas City
|187
|68
|479
|7
|1121
|55
|Oakland
|188
|85
|611
|28
|1139
|64
