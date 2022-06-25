THROUGH JUNE 24

N.Y. Yankees52192.947111025639.1504217209
Houston44263.07707120618.0504241211
Tampa Bay38323.17705020625.1517266220
Boston40313.58716316635.1548281253
Cleveland36303.69662019586.0510270240
Seattle33393.77724013635.2566289266
Minnesota39333.84727017637.0581293272
L.A. Angels34393.857310118647.1558302277
Texas33363.94695117614.2552295269
Toronto40303.97706022623.0592301275
Detroit27434.03706016612.0552299274
Baltimore33394.10727018636.1639321290
Chicago White Sox33364.17697021622.0584336288
Oakland23494.39725014631.1618332308
Kansas City26434.93695014606.0616353332
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees6328178564518
Houston6034197159121
Tampa Bay7730180661229
Boston7830203760326
Cleveland7427190555322
Seattle9123204759922
Minnesota8522207358820
L.A. Angels7927230858626
Texas6531238657629
Toronto7529183457914
Detroit7116205354619
Baltimore7731210450921
Chicago White Sox7717264964630
Oakland78322381754230
Kansas City7326273749937

