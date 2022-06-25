THROUGH JUNE 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|19
|2.94
|71
|11
|0
|25
|639.1
|504
|217
|209
|Houston
|44
|26
|3.07
|70
|7
|1
|20
|618.0
|504
|241
|211
|Tampa Bay
|38
|32
|3.17
|70
|5
|0
|20
|625.1
|517
|266
|220
|Boston
|40
|31
|3.58
|71
|6
|3
|16
|635.1
|548
|281
|253
|Cleveland
|36
|30
|3.69
|66
|2
|0
|19
|586.0
|510
|270
|240
|Seattle
|33
|39
|3.77
|72
|4
|0
|13
|635.2
|566
|289
|266
|Minnesota
|39
|33
|3.84
|72
|7
|0
|17
|637.0
|581
|293
|272
|L.A. Angels
|34
|39
|3.85
|73
|10
|1
|18
|647.1
|558
|302
|277
|Texas
|33
|36
|3.94
|69
|5
|1
|17
|614.2
|552
|295
|269
|Toronto
|40
|30
|3.97
|70
|6
|0
|22
|623.0
|592
|301
|275
|Detroit
|27
|43
|4.03
|70
|6
|0
|16
|612.0
|552
|299
|274
|Baltimore
|33
|39
|4.10
|72
|7
|0
|18
|636.1
|639
|321
|290
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|36
|4.17
|69
|7
|0
|21
|622.0
|584
|336
|288
|Oakland
|23
|49
|4.39
|72
|5
|0
|14
|631.1
|618
|332
|308
|Kansas City
|26
|43
|4.93
|69
|5
|0
|14
|606.0
|616
|353
|332
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|63
|28
|178
|5
|645
|18
|Houston
|60
|34
|197
|1
|591
|21
|Tampa Bay
|77
|30
|180
|6
|612
|29
|Boston
|78
|30
|203
|7
|603
|26
|Cleveland
|74
|27
|190
|5
|553
|22
|Seattle
|91
|23
|204
|7
|599
|22
|Minnesota
|85
|22
|207
|3
|588
|20
|L.A. Angels
|79
|27
|230
|8
|586
|26
|Texas
|65
|31
|238
|6
|576
|29
|Toronto
|75
|29
|183
|4
|579
|14
|Detroit
|71
|16
|205
|3
|546
|19
|Baltimore
|77
|31
|210
|4
|509
|21
|Chicago White Sox
|77
|17
|264
|9
|646
|30
|Oakland
|78
|32
|238
|17
|542
|30
|Kansas City
|73
|26
|273
|7
|499
|37
