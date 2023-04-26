THROUGH APRIL 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|20
|4
|2.82
|24
|6
|0
|4
|214.0
|153
|69
|67
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|3.16
|24
|2
|0
|7
|213.2
|171
|82
|75
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|11
|3.25
|24
|3
|1
|4
|213.0
|170
|84
|77
|Houston
|13
|11
|3.30
|24
|2
|0
|5
|215.2
|194
|94
|79
|Texas
|14
|9
|3.59
|23
|1
|0
|3
|203.0
|177
|93
|81
|Seattle
|11
|12
|3.70
|23
|2
|0
|8
|211.2
|186
|100
|87
|L.A. Angels
|12
|12
|4.06
|24
|3
|0
|9
|212.2
|188
|111
|96
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|4.08
|24
|1
|0
|9
|218.1
|209
|107
|99
|Toronto
|15
|9
|4.18
|24
|2
|0
|10
|211.0
|188
|106
|98
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|4.29
|23
|3
|0
|6
|205.2
|191
|102
|98
|Detroit
|9
|13
|4.64
|22
|1
|0
|5
|198.0
|173
|107
|102
|Boston
|13
|12
|5.11
|25
|0
|0
|7
|220.0
|222
|132
|125
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|5.40
|24
|0
|0
|4
|211.2
|222
|133
|127
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|17
|5.53
|24
|1
|0
|3
|208.1
|217
|137
|128
|Oakland
|5
|19
|7.89
|24
|0
|0
|3
|211.0
|246
|193
|185
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|14
|11
|73
|2
|220
|7
|Minnesota
|24
|6
|58
|0
|232
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|14
|77
|0
|228
|8
|Houston
|23
|12
|71
|1
|235
|7
|Texas
|17
|7
|69
|3
|213
|8
|Seattle
|18
|7
|77
|8
|211
|6
|L.A. Angels
|24
|20
|90
|6
|203
|12
|Cleveland
|23
|6
|71
|2
|184
|17
|Toronto
|30
|10
|71
|2
|211
|2
|Baltimore
|26
|8
|69
|4
|205
|10
|Detroit
|32
|10
|66
|1
|177
|8
|Boston
|36
|17
|76
|0
|216
|9
|Kansas City
|34
|9
|79
|0
|198
|6
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|17
|108
|2
|231
|9
|Oakland
|43
|21
|122
|4
|173
|18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.