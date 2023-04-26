THROUGH APRIL 25

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2042.8224604214.01536967
Minnesota14103.1624207213.21718275
N.Y. Yankees13113.2524314213.01708477
Houston13113.3024205215.21949479
Texas1493.5923103203.01779381
Seattle11123.7023208211.218610087
L.A. Angels12124.0624309212.218811196
Cleveland11134.0824109218.120910799
Toronto1594.18242010211.018810698
Baltimore1584.2923306205.219110298
Detroit9134.6422105198.0173107102
Boston13125.1125007220.0222132125
Kansas City6185.4024004211.2222133127
Chicago White Sox7175.5324103208.1217137128
Oakland5197.8924003211.0246193185
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay14117322207
Minnesota2465802328
N.Y. Yankees22147702288
Houston23127112357
Texas1776932138
Seattle1877782116
L.A. Angels242090620312
Cleveland23671218417
Toronto30107122112
Baltimore26869420510
Detroit32106611778
Boston36177602169
Kansas City3497901986
Chicago White Sox341710822319
Oakland4321122417318

