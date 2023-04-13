THROUGH APRIL 12

Tampa Bay1202.1712402108.0752726
Minnesota842.5012204108.0753230
N.Y. Yankees842.7212204106.0823332
L.A. Angels753.7012204107.0954944
Houston673.7513102117.21145349
Seattle583.8413103119.21106151
Texas753.9512002107.01005347
Cleveland764.1413105121.21066256
Kansas City494.2813002115.21185855
Toronto844.8412106106.01026457
Boston575.0612002105.01096459
Baltimore665.3712103105.21136663
Chicago White Sox585.7913002112.01217772
Detroit296.731100196.11027572
Oakland397.5412001105.01169388
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay532801101
Minnesota1112801232
N.Y. Yankees764101167
L.A. Angels109352985
Houston1474011206
Seattle925471126
Texas1013431233
Cleveland11438111212
Kansas City1433801113
Toronto2044111042
Boston2054301093
Baltimore1663301018
Chicago White Sox20125501324
Detroit217411684
Oakland2310584858

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

