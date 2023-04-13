THROUGH APRIL 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|12
|0
|2.17
|12
|4
|0
|2
|108.0
|75
|27
|26
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2.50
|12
|2
|0
|4
|108.0
|75
|32
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|4
|2.72
|12
|2
|0
|4
|106.0
|82
|33
|32
|L.A. Angels
|7
|5
|3.70
|12
|2
|0
|4
|107.0
|95
|49
|44
|Houston
|6
|7
|3.75
|13
|1
|0
|2
|117.2
|114
|53
|49
|Seattle
|5
|8
|3.84
|13
|1
|0
|3
|119.2
|110
|61
|51
|Texas
|7
|5
|3.95
|12
|0
|0
|2
|107.0
|100
|53
|47
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|4.14
|13
|1
|0
|5
|121.2
|106
|62
|56
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|4.28
|13
|0
|0
|2
|115.2
|118
|58
|55
|Toronto
|8
|4
|4.84
|12
|1
|0
|6
|106.0
|102
|64
|57
|Boston
|5
|7
|5.06
|12
|0
|0
|2
|105.0
|109
|64
|59
|Baltimore
|6
|6
|5.37
|12
|1
|0
|3
|105.2
|113
|66
|63
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|8
|5.79
|13
|0
|0
|2
|112.0
|121
|77
|72
|Detroit
|2
|9
|6.73
|11
|0
|0
|1
|96.1
|102
|75
|72
|Oakland
|3
|9
|7.54
|12
|0
|0
|1
|105.0
|116
|93
|88
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|5
|3
|28
|0
|110
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|1
|28
|0
|123
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|6
|41
|0
|116
|7
|L.A. Angels
|10
|9
|35
|2
|98
|5
|Houston
|14
|7
|40
|1
|120
|6
|Seattle
|9
|2
|54
|7
|112
|6
|Texas
|10
|1
|34
|3
|123
|3
|Cleveland
|11
|4
|38
|1
|112
|12
|Kansas City
|14
|3
|38
|0
|111
|3
|Toronto
|20
|4
|41
|1
|104
|2
|Boston
|20
|5
|43
|0
|109
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|6
|33
|0
|101
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|12
|55
|0
|132
|4
|Detroit
|21
|7
|41
|1
|68
|4
|Oakland
|23
|10
|58
|4
|85
|8
