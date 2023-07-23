THROUGH JULY 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|3.69
|102
|10
|0
|27
|901.2
|761
|391
|370
|Houston
|55
|44
|3.73
|99
|5
|1
|30
|884.2
|798
|408
|367
|Minnesota
|52
|48
|3.75
|100
|8
|2
|23
|893.0
|764
|392
|372
|Seattle
|50
|48
|3.81
|98
|9
|2
|23
|876.0
|786
|411
|371
|Cleveland
|49
|49
|3.85
|98
|10
|1
|30
|878.1
|806
|405
|376
|Toronto
|54
|45
|3.85
|99
|11
|1
|33
|880.1
|806
|408
|377
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|47
|3.86
|99
|6
|2
|29
|883.1
|771
|420
|379
|Texas
|58
|41
|4.11
|99
|7
|3
|19
|877.1
|797
|425
|401
|Baltimore
|60
|38
|4.20
|98
|4
|0
|32
|880.1
|847
|437
|411
|Boston
|52
|47
|4.37
|99
|2
|0
|28
|874.0
|850
|462
|424
|Detroit
|44
|54
|4.47
|98
|8
|0
|22
|874.2
|812
|472
|434
|L.A. Angels
|50
|49
|4.47
|99
|6
|0
|30
|876.0
|828
|477
|435
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|59
|4.62
|100
|4
|0
|18
|885.1
|818
|494
|454
|Kansas City
|28
|72
|5.23
|100
|4
|1
|13
|869.1
|882
|535
|505
|Oakland
|28
|73
|5.92
|101
|2
|0
|17
|890.0
|933
|619
|585
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|105
|42
|307
|7
|914
|38
|Houston
|113
|47
|315
|6
|918
|26
|Minnesota
|106
|34
|281
|15
|960
|26
|Seattle
|107
|27
|257
|11
|888
|29
|Cleveland
|99
|30
|303
|4
|781
|36
|Toronto
|126
|42
|295
|10
|937
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|115
|54
|331
|3
|863
|30
|Texas
|112
|37
|287
|10
|789
|22
|Baltimore
|114
|38
|301
|11
|896
|42
|Boston
|128
|43
|284
|8
|853
|33
|Detroit
|117
|34
|278
|7
|816
|31
|L.A. Angels
|121
|58
|368
|23
|901
|44
|Chicago White Sox
|139
|51
|393
|7
|952
|35
|Kansas City
|119
|35
|357
|4
|789
|43
|Oakland
|142
|62
|430
|18
|806
|45
