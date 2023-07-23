THROUGH JULY 22

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay61413.6910210027901.2761391370
Houston55443.73995130884.2798408367
Minnesota52483.751008223893.0764392372
Seattle50483.81989223876.0786411371
Cleveland49493.859810130878.1806405376
Toronto54453.859911133880.1806408377
N.Y. Yankees52473.86996229883.1771420379
Texas58414.11997319877.1797425401
Baltimore60384.20984032880.1847437411
Boston52474.37992028874.0850462424
Detroit44544.47988022874.2812472434
L.A. Angels50494.47996030876.0828477435
Chicago White Sox41594.621004018885.1818494454
Kansas City28725.231004113869.1882535505
Oakland28735.921012017890.0933619585
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay10542307791438
Houston11347315691826
Minnesota106342811596026
Seattle107272571188829
Cleveland9930303478136
Toronto126422951093724
N.Y. Yankees11554331386330
Texas112372871078922
Baltimore114383011189642
Boston12843284885333
Detroit11734278781631
L.A. Angels121583682390144
Chicago White Sox13951393795235
Kansas City11935357478943
Oakland142624301880645

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you