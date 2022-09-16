THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|94
|50
|2.93
|144
|14
|3
|47
|1282.1
|995
|464
|417
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|56
|3.28
|143
|14
|0
|43
|1285.1
|1050
|500
|469
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|3.35
|143
|10
|0
|42
|1271.2
|1112
|538
|474
|Seattle
|80
|62
|3.44
|142
|10
|0
|37
|1271.0
|1116
|526
|486
|Cleveland
|76
|66
|3.62
|142
|8
|1
|42
|1264.0
|1104
|564
|508
|L.A. Angels
|61
|82
|3.84
|143
|17
|2
|29
|1268.0
|1115
|601
|541
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|3.88
|142
|13
|0
|41
|1258.2
|1234
|587
|542
|Toronto
|81
|63
|3.89
|144
|8
|0
|41
|1283.0
|1208
|606
|554
|Chicago White Sox
|74
|70
|3.91
|144
|14
|2
|43
|1284.0
|1178
|631
|558
|Minnesota
|72
|70
|3.98
|142
|14
|0
|26
|1261.1
|1151
|597
|558
|Detroit
|54
|89
|4.13
|143
|7
|0
|31
|1247.0
|1183
|638
|572
|Texas
|62
|81
|4.22
|143
|9
|1
|33
|1269.0
|1187
|660
|595
|Boston
|69
|74
|4.45
|143
|9
|3
|33
|1273.0
|1229
|689
|630
|Oakland
|52
|92
|4.51
|144
|7
|0
|30
|1268.2
|1233
|683
|636
|Kansas City
|57
|87
|4.71
|144
|8
|0
|28
|1260.1
|1331
|723
|660
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|120
|57
|408
|6
|1326
|52
|N.Y. Yankees
|138
|59
|373
|10
|1282
|36
|Tampa Bay
|150
|61
|339
|10
|1236
|50
|Seattle
|160
|52
|389
|23
|1220
|42
|Cleveland
|154
|49
|400
|12
|1199
|45
|L.A. Angels
|153
|54
|479
|22
|1203
|56
|Baltimore
|151
|54
|381
|6
|1062
|38
|Toronto
|167
|68
|369
|12
|1237
|24
|Chicago White Sox
|149
|42
|473
|13
|1287
|57
|Minnesota
|166
|54
|420
|13
|1185
|41
|Detroit
|147
|50
|439
|9
|1041
|51
|Texas
|145
|62
|522
|15
|1175
|63
|Boston
|154
|67
|463
|16
|1199
|48
|Oakland
|172
|61
|459
|30
|1061
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|54
|527
|13
|1054
|77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.