THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

Houston94502.93144143471282.1995464417
N.Y. Yankees87563.28143140431285.11050500469
Tampa Bay80633.35143100421271.21112538474
Seattle80623.44142100371271.01116526486
Cleveland76663.6214281421264.01104564508
L.A. Angels61823.84143172291268.01115601541
Baltimore75673.88142130411258.21234587542
Toronto81633.8914480411283.01208606554
Chicago White Sox74703.91144142431284.01178631558
Minnesota72703.98142140261261.11151597558
Detroit54894.1314370311247.01183638572
Texas62814.2214391331269.01187660595
Boston69744.4514393331273.01229689630
Oakland52924.5114470301268.21233683636
Kansas City57874.7114480281260.11331723660
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston120574086132652
N.Y. Yankees1385937310128236
Tampa Bay1506133910123650
Seattle1605238923122042
Cleveland1544940012119945
L.A. Angels1535447922120356
Baltimore151543816106238
Toronto1676836912123724
Chicago White Sox1494247313128757
Minnesota1665442013118541
Detroit147504399104151
Texas1456252215117563
Boston1546746316119948
Oakland1726145930106157
Kansas City1645452713105477

