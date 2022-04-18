THROUGH APRIL 17

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees552.531020392.2692926
Baltimore363.04920180.0713027
Seattle553.141000286.0653530
Houston543.22910378.1663228
Chicago White Sox633.24900580.2623229
Cleveland453.49900080.0623831
Tampa Bay553.641010289.0724436
Detroit453.71900380.0764033
Boston543.71910280.0653533
Oakland554.051000386.2844339
Minnesota364.22910079.0674037
L.A. Angels644.451010289.0734644
Toronto644.501010688.0784544
Kansas City355.12810172.0734141
Texas276.19900080.0935955
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees853521012
Baltimore32320712
Seattle154300864
Houston67310683
Chicago White Sox65371944
Cleveland96240696
Tampa Bay1153311004
Detroit61191562
Boston106342902
Oakland132344803
Minnesota112350702
L.A. Angels142334833
Toronto134300773
Kansas City73270623
Texas189320884

