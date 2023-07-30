THROUGH JULY 29

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto59463.7810511136936.2854425393
Houston59463.821055132938.2854443398
Tampa Bay63443.8310710029945.2808424402
N.Y. Yankees55493.851046230927.2808439397
Seattle53513.851049226929.1839439398
Cleveland52533.8710510131940.1865435404
Minnesota54523.891068223950.1831434411
Baltimore63414.191045034933.0890460434
Texas60454.221057319927.2845459435
Boston56484.251042030918.0888472434
L.A. Angels54514.411057132929.0877502455
Detroit47584.461059023937.2874504465
Chicago White Sox43634.601065019942.0882524481
Kansas City31755.271064115921.1940571539
Oakland30765.841062018933.0974640605
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1324732413100825
Houston12555339696528
Tampa Bay11442320896241
N.Y. Yankees12457339390930
Seattle115292731294430
Cleveland10832330583437
Minnesota1203629515102027
Baltimore120423231193644
Texas119383111083324
Boston13148297989935
L.A. Angels129593852696044
Detroit12534295787636
Chicago White Sox145574119101037
Kansas City12741377582844
Oakland148654471984846

