THROUGH JULY 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|59
|46
|3.78
|105
|11
|1
|36
|936.2
|854
|425
|393
|Houston
|59
|46
|3.82
|105
|5
|1
|32
|938.2
|854
|443
|398
|Tampa Bay
|63
|44
|3.83
|107
|10
|0
|29
|945.2
|808
|424
|402
|N.Y. Yankees
|55
|49
|3.85
|104
|6
|2
|30
|927.2
|808
|439
|397
|Seattle
|53
|51
|3.85
|104
|9
|2
|26
|929.1
|839
|439
|398
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|3.87
|105
|10
|1
|31
|940.1
|865
|435
|404
|Minnesota
|54
|52
|3.89
|106
|8
|2
|23
|950.1
|831
|434
|411
|Baltimore
|63
|41
|4.19
|104
|5
|0
|34
|933.0
|890
|460
|434
|Texas
|60
|45
|4.22
|105
|7
|3
|19
|927.2
|845
|459
|435
|Boston
|56
|48
|4.25
|104
|2
|0
|30
|918.0
|888
|472
|434
|L.A. Angels
|54
|51
|4.41
|105
|7
|1
|32
|929.0
|877
|502
|455
|Detroit
|47
|58
|4.46
|105
|9
|0
|23
|937.2
|874
|504
|465
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|63
|4.60
|106
|5
|0
|19
|942.0
|882
|524
|481
|Kansas City
|31
|75
|5.27
|106
|4
|1
|15
|921.1
|940
|571
|539
|Oakland
|30
|76
|5.84
|106
|2
|0
|18
|933.0
|974
|640
|605
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|132
|47
|324
|13
|1008
|25
|Houston
|125
|55
|339
|6
|965
|28
|Tampa Bay
|114
|42
|320
|8
|962
|41
|N.Y. Yankees
|124
|57
|339
|3
|909
|30
|Seattle
|115
|29
|273
|12
|944
|30
|Cleveland
|108
|32
|330
|5
|834
|37
|Minnesota
|120
|36
|295
|15
|1020
|27
|Baltimore
|120
|42
|323
|11
|936
|44
|Texas
|119
|38
|311
|10
|833
|24
|Boston
|131
|48
|297
|9
|899
|35
|L.A. Angels
|129
|59
|385
|26
|960
|44
|Detroit
|125
|34
|295
|7
|876
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|145
|57
|411
|9
|1010
|37
|Kansas City
|127
|41
|377
|5
|828
|44
|Oakland
|148
|65
|447
|19
|848
|46
