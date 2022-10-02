THROUGH OCTOBER 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|103
|55
|2.93
|158
|17
|3
|51
|1409.1
|1099
|512
|459
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|60
|3.31
|157
|16
|1
|45
|1408.2
|1143
|552
|518
|Tampa Bay
|86
|72
|3.37
|158
|10
|0
|44
|1407.0
|1226
|595
|527
|Cleveland
|89
|69
|3.48
|158
|8
|1
|49
|1419.0
|1222
|619
|549
|Seattle
|87
|70
|3.53
|157
|10
|0
|39
|1401.0
|1231
|593
|550
|L.A. Angels
|72
|86
|3.79
|158
|17
|2
|38
|1400.0
|1216
|655
|590
|Toronto
|89
|69
|3.90
|158
|10
|0
|44
|1408.1
|1331
|669
|610
|Chicago White Sox
|78
|80
|3.92
|158
|14
|2
|46
|1411.2
|1303
|701
|615
|Minnesota
|77
|81
|3.99
|158
|17
|0
|27
|1404.0
|1293
|667
|622
|Baltimore
|81
|77
|3.99
|158
|15
|2
|44
|1398.2
|1371
|673
|620
|Detroit
|64
|93
|4.04
|157
|8
|0
|36
|1376.0
|1293
|687
|617
|Texas
|66
|91
|4.23
|157
|10
|1
|35
|1391.0
|1305
|723
|653
|Boston
|75
|83
|4.57
|158
|9
|4
|37
|1400.0
|1388
|775
|711
|Oakland
|56
|102
|4.59
|158
|7
|0
|33
|1388.1
|1368
|760
|708
|Kansas City
|64
|94
|4.68
|158
|9
|0
|32
|1382.0
|1452
|787
|718
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|131
|59
|446
|6
|1475
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|153
|63
|430
|10
|1418
|39
|Tampa Bay
|168
|65
|374
|15
|1356
|53
|Cleveland
|169
|57
|429
|14
|1351
|47
|Seattle
|177
|55
|431
|24
|1347
|44
|L.A. Angels
|166
|60
|521
|22
|1351
|60
|Toronto
|178
|75
|415
|15
|1364
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|161
|47
|521
|15
|1416
|64
|Minnesota
|180
|63
|461
|19
|1309
|48
|Baltimore
|169
|63
|428
|8
|1176
|44
|Detroit
|160
|53
|493
|9
|1146
|57
|Texas
|160
|69
|559
|16
|1277
|65
|Boston
|178
|70
|515
|17
|1318
|60
|Oakland
|193
|67
|493
|34
|1168
|62
|Kansas City
|170
|67
|578
|15
|1164
|82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.