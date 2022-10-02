THROUGH OCTOBER 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston103552.93158173511409.11099512459
N.Y. Yankees97603.31157161451408.21143552518
Tampa Bay86723.37158100441407.01226595527
Cleveland89693.4815881491419.01222619549
Seattle87703.53157100391401.01231593550
L.A. Angels72863.79158172381400.01216655590
Toronto89693.90158100441408.11331669610
Chicago White Sox78803.92158142461411.21303701615
Minnesota77813.99158170271404.01293667622
Baltimore81773.99158152441398.21371673620
Detroit64934.0415780361376.01293687617
Texas66914.23157101351391.01305723653
Boston75834.5715894371400.01388775711
Oakland561024.5915870331388.11368760708
Kansas City64944.6815890321382.01452787718
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston131594466147556
N.Y. Yankees1536343010141839
Tampa Bay1686537415135653
Cleveland1695742914135147
Seattle1775543124134744
L.A. Angels1666052122135160
Toronto1787541515136429
Chicago White Sox1614752115141664
Minnesota1806346119130948
Baltimore169634288117644
Detroit160534939114657
Texas1606955916127765
Boston1787051517131860
Oakland1936749334116862
Kansas City1706757815116482

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you