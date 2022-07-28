THROUGH JULY 27

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston64353.069910230875.2685336298
N.Y. Yankees66333.179913033889.0722329313
Tampa Bay53453.42985028872.2769386332
Seattle54453.57995025880.2782374349
Cleveland50473.89975124857.1780415371
Toronto54443.95986027871.0827423382
Baltimore49493.95988027868.2855419381
L.A. Angels42563.979812121863.2771416381
Minnesota52463.99989020868.0789415385
Chicago White Sox49494.029811028879.0827449393
Detroit40594.10996023863.0800437393
Texas43544.10976121863.0798436393
Oakland38634.291016025886.1833457422
Boston49504.32997320883.1836468424
Kansas City39594.69986022862.0884491449
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8945286388736
N.Y. Yankees9638254890625
Tampa Bay11145244783937
Seattle121302781482829
Cleveland10640280978734
Toronto11742257783620
Baltimore10741272574028
L.A. Angels106353141083238
Minnesota11833296478532
Chicago White Sox105263541289040
Detroit9431298773231
Texas103443401179240
Oakland111413242276440
Boston10849320983835
Kansas City101393781171458

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

