THROUGH JULY 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|64
|35
|3.06
|99
|10
|2
|30
|875.2
|685
|336
|298
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|33
|3.17
|99
|13
|0
|33
|889.0
|722
|329
|313
|Tampa Bay
|53
|45
|3.42
|98
|5
|0
|28
|872.2
|769
|386
|332
|Seattle
|54
|45
|3.57
|99
|5
|0
|25
|880.2
|782
|374
|349
|Cleveland
|50
|47
|3.89
|97
|5
|1
|24
|857.1
|780
|415
|371
|Toronto
|54
|44
|3.95
|98
|6
|0
|27
|871.0
|827
|423
|382
|Baltimore
|49
|49
|3.95
|98
|8
|0
|27
|868.2
|855
|419
|381
|L.A. Angels
|42
|56
|3.97
|98
|12
|1
|21
|863.2
|771
|416
|381
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|3.99
|98
|9
|0
|20
|868.0
|789
|415
|385
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|49
|4.02
|98
|11
|0
|28
|879.0
|827
|449
|393
|Detroit
|40
|59
|4.10
|99
|6
|0
|23
|863.0
|800
|437
|393
|Texas
|43
|54
|4.10
|97
|6
|1
|21
|863.0
|798
|436
|393
|Oakland
|38
|63
|4.29
|101
|6
|0
|25
|886.1
|833
|457
|422
|Boston
|49
|50
|4.32
|99
|7
|3
|20
|883.1
|836
|468
|424
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|4.69
|98
|6
|0
|22
|862.0
|884
|491
|449
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|89
|45
|286
|3
|887
|36
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|38
|254
|8
|906
|25
|Tampa Bay
|111
|45
|244
|7
|839
|37
|Seattle
|121
|30
|278
|14
|828
|29
|Cleveland
|106
|40
|280
|9
|787
|34
|Toronto
|117
|42
|257
|7
|836
|20
|Baltimore
|107
|41
|272
|5
|740
|28
|L.A. Angels
|106
|35
|314
|10
|832
|38
|Minnesota
|118
|33
|296
|4
|785
|32
|Chicago White Sox
|105
|26
|354
|12
|890
|40
|Detroit
|94
|31
|298
|7
|732
|31
|Texas
|103
|44
|340
|11
|792
|40
|Oakland
|111
|41
|324
|22
|764
|40
|Boston
|108
|49
|320
|9
|838
|35
|Kansas City
|101
|39
|378
|11
|714
|58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.