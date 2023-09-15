THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle81653.71146152421306.11179594539
Tampa Bay91573.77148130441315.11132585551
Toronto80673.80147131491313.01196614555
Minnesota77703.91147102341317.01175606572
Cleveland69783.95147131431314.01223623576
Houston83643.9714762401313.11203637579
N.Y. Yankees74733.9714762381308.21151634577
Baltimore91554.0314690441310.01224625587
Texas82644.24146113271298.21194644612
Detroit67794.37146120361300.21208688632
Boston74734.5914740401300.01314715663
L.A. Angels68794.6614781421299.01272753673
Chicago White Sox56914.9114760251300.21251768710
Kansas City461015.2214763201277.01301785740
Oakland461005.5314650271279.21328838786
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1624836817132237
Tampa Bay158514049135559
Toronto1815844724137237
Minnesota1766040916138046
Cleveland161484757118055
Houston186714826132132
N.Y. Yankees180794696131651
Baltimore1655743114130453
Texas1825144517121839
Detroit168464358122344
Boston1947745420128446
L.A. Angels1888156241131361
Chicago White Sox2018459513136154
Kansas City189684967114860
Oakland1948762328116365

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

