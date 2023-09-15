THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|81
|65
|3.71
|146
|15
|2
|42
|1306.1
|1179
|594
|539
|Tampa Bay
|91
|57
|3.77
|148
|13
|0
|44
|1315.1
|1132
|585
|551
|Toronto
|80
|67
|3.80
|147
|13
|1
|49
|1313.0
|1196
|614
|555
|Minnesota
|77
|70
|3.91
|147
|10
|2
|34
|1317.0
|1175
|606
|572
|Cleveland
|69
|78
|3.95
|147
|13
|1
|43
|1314.0
|1223
|623
|576
|Houston
|83
|64
|3.97
|147
|6
|2
|40
|1313.1
|1203
|637
|579
|N.Y. Yankees
|74
|73
|3.97
|147
|6
|2
|38
|1308.2
|1151
|634
|577
|Baltimore
|91
|55
|4.03
|146
|9
|0
|44
|1310.0
|1224
|625
|587
|Texas
|82
|64
|4.24
|146
|11
|3
|27
|1298.2
|1194
|644
|612
|Detroit
|67
|79
|4.37
|146
|12
|0
|36
|1300.2
|1208
|688
|632
|Boston
|74
|73
|4.59
|147
|4
|0
|40
|1300.0
|1314
|715
|663
|L.A. Angels
|68
|79
|4.66
|147
|8
|1
|42
|1299.0
|1272
|753
|673
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|91
|4.91
|147
|6
|0
|25
|1300.2
|1251
|768
|710
|Kansas City
|46
|101
|5.22
|147
|6
|3
|20
|1277.0
|1301
|785
|740
|Oakland
|46
|100
|5.53
|146
|5
|0
|27
|1279.2
|1328
|838
|786
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|162
|48
|368
|17
|1322
|37
|Tampa Bay
|158
|51
|404
|9
|1355
|59
|Toronto
|181
|58
|447
|24
|1372
|37
|Minnesota
|176
|60
|409
|16
|1380
|46
|Cleveland
|161
|48
|475
|7
|1180
|55
|Houston
|186
|71
|482
|6
|1321
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|180
|79
|469
|6
|1316
|51
|Baltimore
|165
|57
|431
|14
|1304
|53
|Texas
|182
|51
|445
|17
|1218
|39
|Detroit
|168
|46
|435
|8
|1223
|44
|Boston
|194
|77
|454
|20
|1284
|46
|L.A. Angels
|188
|81
|562
|41
|1313
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|201
|84
|595
|13
|1361
|54
|Kansas City
|189
|68
|496
|7
|1148
|60
|Oakland
|194
|87
|623
|28
|1163
|65
