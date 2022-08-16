THROUGH AUGUST 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston75423.03117122341036.2811388349
N.Y. Yankees72443.29116140351040.2844399380
Tampa Bay61533.4211470321013.2895443385
Seattle63543.6811760301043.0932455426
Cleveland62543.7911671311028.1926479433
L.A. Angels51653.82116131261029.2901481437
Chicago White Sox60563.87116121361036.0963506445
Baltimore60553.92115100321016.2991481443
Toronto61533.9711460321012.0959492446
Detroit44744.0411860261027.2962518461
Minnesota59554.04114100221011.0923490454
Texas52634.0611581271023.0930514462
Oakland41754.2911660271017.2960525485
Boston57594.3511683251036.0990548501
Kansas City48694.6711770261027.11058586533
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston100543294104442
N.Y. Yankees1144531110105330
Tampa Bay12053272898041
Seattle144383371799141
Cleveland124433181096639
L.A. Angels1214238413100047
Chicago White Sox1232839412104744
Baltimore12745317588632
Toronto13552305895622
Detroit11038367785436
Minnesota13938340794436
Texas118524131294449
Oakland137443622686447
Boston126563711497139
Kansas City129444441186664

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

