THROUGH AUGUST 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|75
|42
|3.03
|117
|12
|2
|34
|1036.2
|811
|388
|349
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|44
|3.29
|116
|14
|0
|35
|1040.2
|844
|399
|380
|Tampa Bay
|61
|53
|3.42
|114
|7
|0
|32
|1013.2
|895
|443
|385
|Seattle
|63
|54
|3.68
|117
|6
|0
|30
|1043.0
|932
|455
|426
|Cleveland
|62
|54
|3.79
|116
|7
|1
|31
|1028.1
|926
|479
|433
|L.A. Angels
|51
|65
|3.82
|116
|13
|1
|26
|1029.2
|901
|481
|437
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|56
|3.87
|116
|12
|1
|36
|1036.0
|963
|506
|445
|Baltimore
|60
|55
|3.92
|115
|10
|0
|32
|1016.2
|991
|481
|443
|Toronto
|61
|53
|3.97
|114
|6
|0
|32
|1012.0
|959
|492
|446
|Detroit
|44
|74
|4.04
|118
|6
|0
|26
|1027.2
|962
|518
|461
|Minnesota
|59
|55
|4.04
|114
|10
|0
|22
|1011.0
|923
|490
|454
|Texas
|52
|63
|4.06
|115
|8
|1
|27
|1023.0
|930
|514
|462
|Oakland
|41
|75
|4.29
|116
|6
|0
|27
|1017.2
|960
|525
|485
|Boston
|57
|59
|4.35
|116
|8
|3
|25
|1036.0
|990
|548
|501
|Kansas City
|48
|69
|4.67
|117
|7
|0
|26
|1027.1
|1058
|586
|533
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|100
|54
|329
|4
|1044
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|114
|45
|311
|10
|1053
|30
|Tampa Bay
|120
|53
|272
|8
|980
|41
|Seattle
|144
|38
|337
|17
|991
|41
|Cleveland
|124
|43
|318
|10
|966
|39
|L.A. Angels
|121
|42
|384
|13
|1000
|47
|Chicago White Sox
|123
|28
|394
|12
|1047
|44
|Baltimore
|127
|45
|317
|5
|886
|32
|Toronto
|135
|52
|305
|8
|956
|22
|Detroit
|110
|38
|367
|7
|854
|36
|Minnesota
|139
|38
|340
|7
|944
|36
|Texas
|118
|52
|413
|12
|944
|49
|Oakland
|137
|44
|362
|26
|864
|47
|Boston
|126
|56
|371
|14
|971
|39
|Kansas City
|129
|44
|444
|11
|866
|64
