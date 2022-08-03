THROUGH AUGUST 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|67
|38
|3.03
|105
|10
|2
|31
|930.2
|719
|351
|313
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|35
|3.22
|105
|14
|0
|34
|943.0
|766
|354
|337
|Tampa Bay
|54
|49
|3.45
|103
|5
|0
|29
|916.2
|811
|405
|351
|Seattle
|56
|49
|3.70
|105
|5
|0
|27
|932.0
|838
|409
|383
|Toronto
|58
|45
|3.86
|103
|6
|0
|31
|916.0
|855
|435
|393
|Cleveland
|53
|50
|3.89
|103
|5
|1
|26
|911.1
|828
|440
|394
|Baltimore
|53
|51
|3.89
|104
|9
|0
|29
|920.2
|903
|436
|398
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|51
|3.95
|103
|11
|0
|29
|924.0
|863
|463
|406
|L.A. Angels
|44
|59
|3.96
|103
|12
|1
|23
|908.2
|812
|438
|400
|Detroit
|42
|63
|4.03
|105
|6
|0
|25
|914.2
|843
|461
|410
|Minnesota
|54
|49
|4.04
|103
|9
|0
|20
|912.0
|825
|440
|409
|Texas
|46
|57
|4.12
|103
|7
|1
|23
|916.0
|843
|464
|419
|Oakland
|39
|66
|4.25
|105
|6
|0
|25
|919.2
|864
|470
|434
|Boston
|53
|52
|4.25
|105
|7
|3
|23
|937.1
|888
|488
|443
|Kansas City
|41
|63
|4.71
|104
|6
|0
|23
|912.1
|936
|527
|477
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|92
|47
|298
|3
|940
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|103
|39
|275
|8
|963
|27
|Tampa Bay
|114
|48
|254
|7
|883
|37
|Seattle
|134
|33
|304
|15
|872
|37
|Toronto
|122
|46
|268
|7
|879
|20
|Cleveland
|113
|41
|297
|9
|840
|35
|Baltimore
|115
|43
|287
|5
|792
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|114
|26
|361
|12
|931
|40
|L.A. Angels
|109
|37
|331
|10
|887
|40
|Detroit
|101
|32
|318
|7
|767
|32
|Minnesota
|126
|35
|309
|4
|839
|34
|Texas
|107
|48
|360
|12
|840
|42
|Oakland
|116
|42
|329
|22
|788
|42
|Boston
|113
|53
|337
|13
|885
|37
|Kansas City
|112
|40
|401
|11
|762
|59
