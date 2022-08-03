THROUGH AUGUST 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston67383.0310510231930.2719351313
N.Y. Yankees70353.2210514034943.0766354337
Tampa Bay54493.451035029916.2811405351
Seattle56493.701055027932.0838409383
Toronto58453.861036031916.0855435393
Cleveland53503.891035126911.1828440394
Baltimore53513.891049029920.2903436398
Chicago White Sox52513.9510311029924.0863463406
L.A. Angels44593.9610312123908.2812438400
Detroit42634.031056025914.2843461410
Minnesota54494.041039020912.0825440409
Texas46574.121037123916.0843464419
Oakland39664.251056025919.2864470434
Boston53524.251057323937.1888488443
Kansas City41634.711046023912.1936527477
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9247298394038
N.Y. Yankees10339275896327
Tampa Bay11448254788337
Seattle134333041587237
Toronto12246268787920
Cleveland11341297984035
Baltimore11543287579229
Chicago White Sox114263611293140
L.A. Angels109373311088740
Detroit10132318776732
Minnesota12635309483934
Texas107483601284042
Oakland116423292278842
Boston113533371388537
Kansas City112404011176259

