THROUGH JUNE 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|39
|30
|3.24
|69
|4
|1
|17
|617.0
|555
|252
|222
|Tampa Bay
|50
|22
|3.53
|72
|9
|0
|22
|637.0
|529
|263
|250
|Minnesota
|35
|34
|3.58
|69
|4
|0
|14
|618.0
|529
|263
|246
|N.Y. Yankees
|39
|30
|3.59
|69
|4
|1
|20
|619.0
|519
|271
|247
|Texas
|42
|26
|3.80
|68
|6
|3
|12
|604.1
|528
|275
|255
|Cleveland
|32
|36
|3.83
|68
|6
|1
|24
|611.0
|575
|285
|260
|Toronto
|38
|32
|3.95
|70
|9
|1
|22
|621.2
|567
|299
|273
|Seattle
|33
|34
|3.98
|67
|6
|1
|15
|597.2
|549
|290
|264
|Baltimore
|43
|25
|4.12
|68
|4
|0
|22
|612.1
|600
|296
|280
|L.A. Angels
|39
|32
|4.19
|71
|5
|0
|25
|629.2
|586
|328
|293
|Boston
|34
|35
|4.54
|69
|0
|0
|18
|609.0
|594
|337
|307
|Detroit
|28
|39
|4.56
|67
|4
|0
|14
|597.2
|560
|331
|303
|Chicago White Sox
|30
|40
|4.56
|70
|4
|0
|13
|619.1
|567
|345
|314
|Kansas City
|18
|50
|5.20
|68
|3
|1
|9
|592.1
|589
|362
|342
|Oakland
|19
|52
|6.20
|71
|0
|0
|10
|623.0
|665
|453
|429
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|70
|28
|208
|4
|643
|17
|Tampa Bay
|69
|31
|234
|6
|619
|29
|Minnesota
|67
|19
|198
|13
|658
|19
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|41
|229
|1
|614
|14
|Texas
|69
|27
|196
|6
|568
|17
|Cleveland
|69
|19
|203
|3
|529
|28
|Toronto
|96
|28
|219
|7
|663
|18
|Seattle
|63
|20
|177
|11
|610
|25
|Baltimore
|77
|22
|211
|10
|625
|27
|L.A. Angels
|78
|41
|256
|16
|616
|36
|Boston
|84
|32
|206
|3
|586
|25
|Detroit
|84
|18
|193
|6
|534
|24
|Chicago White Sox
|97
|38
|273
|5
|649
|22
|Kansas City
|78
|23
|250
|2
|570
|32
|Oakland
|107
|46
|321
|12
|536
|35
