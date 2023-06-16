THROUGH JUNE 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston39303.24694117617.0555252222
Tampa Bay50223.53729022637.0529263250
Minnesota35343.58694014618.0529263246
N.Y. Yankees39303.59694120619.0519271247
Texas42263.80686312604.1528275255
Cleveland32363.83686124611.0575285260
Toronto38323.95709122621.2567299273
Seattle33343.98676115597.2549290264
Baltimore43254.12684022612.1600296280
L.A. Angels39324.19715025629.2586328293
Boston34354.54690018609.0594337307
Detroit28394.56674014597.2560331303
Chicago White Sox30404.56704013619.1567345314
Kansas City18505.2068319592.1589362342
Oakland19526.20710010623.0665453429
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7028208464317
Tampa Bay6931234661929
Minnesota67191981365819
N.Y. Yankees7741229161414
Texas6927196656817
Cleveland6919203352928
Toronto9628219766318
Seattle63201771161025
Baltimore77222111062527
L.A. Angels78412561661636
Boston8432206358625
Detroit8418193653424
Chicago White Sox9738273564922
Kansas City7823250257032
Oakland107463211253635

