THROUGH AUGUST 20
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|69
|56
|3.65
|125
|12
|1
|44
|1115.0
|1004
|498
|452
|Seattle
|69
|55
|3.71
|124
|12
|2
|36
|1112.2
|994
|506
|459
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|3.76
|125
|13
|1
|36
|1115.0
|1025
|505
|466
|Houston
|70
|55
|3.84
|125
|6
|2
|37
|1114.2
|1016
|528
|476
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|3.89
|126
|11
|0
|33
|1113.2
|980
|508
|481
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|3.89
|125
|10
|2
|29
|1115.1
|995
|508
|482
|Texas
|72
|52
|4.04
|124
|10
|3
|24
|1097.1
|990
|517
|492
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|4.08
|124
|7
|0
|39
|1112.0
|1032
|533
|504
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|64
|4.11
|124
|6
|2
|32
|1100.0
|971
|550
|502
|Boston
|66
|58
|4.35
|124
|3
|0
|37
|1095.0
|1073
|571
|529
|Detroit
|57
|67
|4.42
|124
|11
|0
|31
|1102.2
|1038
|588
|541
|L.A. Angels
|61
|64
|4.65
|125
|8
|1
|38
|1106.0
|1069
|631
|572
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|75
|4.72
|124
|5
|0
|23
|1098.0
|1035
|622
|576
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|5.17
|126
|5
|3
|18
|1097.0
|1117
|671
|630
|Oakland
|34
|90
|5.81
|124
|4
|0
|20
|1087.2
|1158
|745
|702
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|150
|52
|376
|18
|1172
|30
|Seattle
|134
|34
|315
|15
|1115
|32
|Cleveland
|128
|41
|392
|5
|1006
|43
|Houston
|152
|59
|403
|6
|1127
|31
|Tampa Bay
|133
|44
|355
|8
|1113
|52
|Minnesota
|145
|46
|343
|15
|1193
|37
|Texas
|137
|41
|355
|12
|1015
|30
|Baltimore
|139
|53
|386
|13
|1127
|50
|N.Y. Yankees
|156
|66
|408
|4
|1091
|40
|Boston
|163
|63
|354
|14
|1075
|39
|Detroit
|144
|40
|358
|8
|1034
|40
|L.A. Angels
|159
|67
|482
|34
|1140
|54
|Chicago White Sox
|171
|63
|498
|12
|1159
|44
|Kansas City
|156
|58
|436
|7
|980
|46
|Oakland
|169
|76
|528
|20
|999
|53
