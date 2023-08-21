THROUGH AUGUST 20

Toronto69563.65125121441115.01004498452
Seattle69553.71124122361112.2994506459
Cleveland59663.76125131361115.01025505466
Houston70553.8412562371114.21016528476
Tampa Bay75513.89126110331113.2980508481
Minnesota65603.89125102291115.1995508482
Texas72524.04124103241097.1990517492
Baltimore77474.0812470391112.01032533504
N.Y. Yankees60644.1112462321100.0971550502
Boston66584.3512430371095.01073571529
Detroit57674.42124110311102.21038588541
L.A. Angels61644.6512581381106.01069631572
Chicago White Sox49754.7212450231098.01035622576
Kansas City40865.1712653181097.01117671630
Oakland34905.8112440201087.21158745702
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1505237618117230
Seattle1343431515111532
Cleveland128413925100643
Houston152594036112731
Tampa Bay133443558111352
Minnesota1454634315119337
Texas1374135512101530
Baltimore1395338613112750
N.Y. Yankees156664084109140
Boston1636335414107539
Detroit144403588103440
L.A. Angels1596748234114054
Chicago White Sox1716349812115944
Kansas City15658436798046
Oakland169765282099953

