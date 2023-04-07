THROUGH APRIL 6

Minnesota421.90620252.0341111
Tampa Bay602.00610054.0401312
N.Y. Yankees422.33620154.0451414
L.A. Angels423.12610252.0422018
Seattle253.38710164.0543024
Texas423.50600254.0442221
Kansas City164.00700063.0702928
Houston344.02700265.0733129
Cleveland524.04710464.2503129
Toronto434.80710460.0653532
Baltimore335.40610251.2533431
Boston345.57700163.0674139
Oakland245.79600156.0604136
Detroit256.20700161.0644442
Chicago White Sox346.93700161.0674847
Minnesota51160581
Tampa Bay22150511
N.Y. Yankees55120722
L.A. Angels54181532
Seattle61311583
Texas51181612
Kansas City71210592
Houston84160703
Cleveland72200617
Toronto93211562
Baltimore85120484
Boston143310622
Oakland63273476
Detroit115261433
Chicago White Sox158400724

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

