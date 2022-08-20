THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston77443.08121122351070.2852405366
N.Y. Yankees73473.35120140351077.2878422401
Tampa Bay63553.3911870331050.2919456396
Seattle66543.6712060301070.0955466436
Cleveland64553.7811971321055.1949489443
L.A. Angels52673.88119142261056.2924500455
Toronto64543.8811870321048.0981499452
Baltimore62573.93119100331051.21033502459
Minnesota62553.95117120231038.0938491455
Chicago White Sox61594.01120121371071.01011538477
Detroit45764.0212160271053.2984530471
Texas53664.0711981271058.0960531479
Oakland43774.3312060271052.2999548506
Boston59614.4612083261070.01028577530
Kansas City49724.6612170261061.11100608549
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston102553474107843
N.Y. Yankees1184632210108331
Tampa Bay125552838101542
Seattle1464034417102041
Cleveland126443261099741
L.A. Angels1264439213102548
Toronto13753313899522
Baltimore13146323590933
Minnesota13938347797436
Chicago White Sox1292940913107945
Detroit11141374887838
Texas126544261297751
Oakland141463792788549
Boston1345738014100139
Kansas City133444551189566

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

