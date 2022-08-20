THROUGH AUGUST 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|77
|44
|3.08
|121
|12
|2
|35
|1070.2
|852
|405
|366
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|47
|3.35
|120
|14
|0
|35
|1077.2
|878
|422
|401
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|3.39
|118
|7
|0
|33
|1050.2
|919
|456
|396
|Seattle
|66
|54
|3.67
|120
|6
|0
|30
|1070.0
|955
|466
|436
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|3.78
|119
|7
|1
|32
|1055.1
|949
|489
|443
|L.A. Angels
|52
|67
|3.88
|119
|14
|2
|26
|1056.2
|924
|500
|455
|Toronto
|64
|54
|3.88
|118
|7
|0
|32
|1048.0
|981
|499
|452
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|3.93
|119
|10
|0
|33
|1051.2
|1033
|502
|459
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|3.95
|117
|12
|0
|23
|1038.0
|938
|491
|455
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|59
|4.01
|120
|12
|1
|37
|1071.0
|1011
|538
|477
|Detroit
|45
|76
|4.02
|121
|6
|0
|27
|1053.2
|984
|530
|471
|Texas
|53
|66
|4.07
|119
|8
|1
|27
|1058.0
|960
|531
|479
|Oakland
|43
|77
|4.33
|120
|6
|0
|27
|1052.2
|999
|548
|506
|Boston
|59
|61
|4.46
|120
|8
|3
|26
|1070.0
|1028
|577
|530
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|4.66
|121
|7
|0
|26
|1061.1
|1100
|608
|549
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|102
|55
|347
|4
|1078
|43
|N.Y. Yankees
|118
|46
|322
|10
|1083
|31
|Tampa Bay
|125
|55
|283
|8
|1015
|42
|Seattle
|146
|40
|344
|17
|1020
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|44
|326
|10
|997
|41
|L.A. Angels
|126
|44
|392
|13
|1025
|48
|Toronto
|137
|53
|313
|8
|995
|22
|Baltimore
|131
|46
|323
|5
|909
|33
|Minnesota
|139
|38
|347
|7
|974
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|129
|29
|409
|13
|1079
|45
|Detroit
|111
|41
|374
|8
|878
|38
|Texas
|126
|54
|426
|12
|977
|51
|Oakland
|141
|46
|379
|27
|885
|49
|Boston
|134
|57
|380
|14
|1001
|39
|Kansas City
|133
|44
|455
|11
|895
|66
