THROUGH AUGUST 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|70
|40
|2.98
|110
|11
|2
|31
|973.2
|752
|360
|322
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|39
|3.34
|110
|14
|0
|34
|985.0
|803
|382
|365
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|3.42
|108
|6
|0
|31
|960.2
|845
|421
|365
|Seattle
|59
|52
|3.72
|111
|5
|0
|29
|987.0
|887
|436
|408
|Baltimore
|57
|52
|3.88
|109
|10
|0
|31
|965.2
|942
|454
|416
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|3.90
|108
|6
|1
|27
|956.1
|870
|460
|414
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|53
|3.90
|108
|11
|1
|31
|967.0
|897
|478
|419
|L.A. Angels
|47
|63
|3.90
|110
|13
|1
|25
|970.2
|855
|461
|421
|Toronto
|60
|49
|3.90
|109
|6
|0
|31
|968.0
|906
|463
|420
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|4.02
|108
|9
|0
|21
|959.0
|870
|461
|428
|Detroit
|43
|67
|4.05
|110
|6
|0
|25
|958.2
|887
|484
|431
|Texas
|48
|60
|4.06
|108
|8
|1
|24
|961.0
|880
|482
|434
|Oakland
|41
|69
|4.25
|110
|6
|0
|27
|964.2
|904
|492
|456
|Boston
|54
|56
|4.39
|110
|7
|3
|23
|979.0
|939
|523
|478
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|4.70
|109
|6
|0
|23
|956.1
|985
|550
|499
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|95
|49
|307
|3
|977
|39
|N.Y. Yankees
|111
|41
|295
|8
|1001
|29
|Tampa Bay
|117
|49
|258
|7
|921
|37
|Seattle
|140
|36
|316
|15
|930
|38
|Baltimore
|121
|45
|300
|5
|831
|31
|Cleveland
|119
|41
|307
|9
|883
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|117
|27
|377
|12
|976
|41
|L.A. Angels
|115
|40
|360
|10
|943
|46
|Toronto
|130
|49
|288
|8
|920
|20
|Minnesota
|132
|37
|323
|5
|891
|34
|Detroit
|103
|32
|348
|7
|811
|35
|Texas
|111
|49
|377
|12
|892
|46
|Oakland
|130
|44
|344
|24
|826
|43
|Boston
|121
|55
|351
|13
|921
|38
|Kansas City
|117
|40
|416
|11
|797
|60
