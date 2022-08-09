THROUGH AUGUST 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston70402.9811011231973.2752360322
N.Y. Yankees71393.3411014034985.0803382365
Tampa Bay58503.421086031960.2845421365
Seattle59523.721115029987.0887436408
Baltimore57523.8810910031965.2942454416
Cleveland56523.901086127956.1870460414
Chicago White Sox55533.9010811131967.0897478419
L.A. Angels47633.9011013125970.2855461421
Toronto60493.901096031968.0906463420
Minnesota57514.021089021959.0870461428
Detroit43674.051106025958.2887484431
Texas48604.061088124961.0880482434
Oakland41694.251106027964.2904492456
Boston54564.391107323979.0939523478
Kansas City44654.701096023956.1985550499
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9549307397739
N.Y. Yankees111412958100129
Tampa Bay11749258792137
Seattle140363161593038
Baltimore12145300583131
Cleveland11941307988336
Chicago White Sox117273771297641
L.A. Angels115403601094346
Toronto13049288892020
Minnesota13237323589134
Detroit10332348781135
Texas111493771289246
Oakland130443442482643
Boston121553511392138
Kansas City117404161179760

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you