THROUGH MAY 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|26
|15
|2.86
|41
|7
|0
|9
|361.1
|294
|131
|115
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|10
|2.91
|39
|4
|0
|15
|349.1
|287
|120
|113
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|3.33
|40
|4
|0
|10
|354.0
|307
|141
|131
|Tampa Bay
|24
|16
|3.36
|40
|3
|0
|11
|358.2
|292
|161
|134
|L.A. Angels
|25
|17
|3.43
|42
|7
|1
|12
|372.2
|294
|155
|142
|Toronto
|22
|18
|3.53
|40
|3
|0
|17
|351.2
|315
|154
|138
|Detroit
|13
|26
|3.67
|39
|4
|0
|8
|338.1
|289
|155
|138
|Oakland
|17
|25
|3.79
|42
|4
|0
|11
|370.2
|333
|167
|156
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|20
|3.80
|39
|3
|0
|16
|348.0
|311
|169
|147
|Boston
|18
|22
|3.84
|40
|2
|1
|8
|356.2
|299
|169
|152
|Baltimore
|16
|25
|3.88
|41
|3
|0
|7
|362.0
|342
|177
|156
|Texas
|18
|21
|3.99
|39
|2
|1
|8
|345.0
|302
|165
|153
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|4.01
|36
|0
|0
|8
|318.2
|269
|162
|142
|Seattle
|17
|24
|4.20
|41
|0
|0
|6
|356.0
|331
|182
|166
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|4.64
|39
|3
|0
|8
|345.0
|340
|194
|178
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|31
|19
|111
|1
|331
|10
|N.Y. Yankees
|30
|16
|104
|3
|367
|13
|Minnesota
|42
|10
|115
|1
|343
|7
|Tampa Bay
|45
|15
|99
|4
|352
|16
|L.A. Angels
|41
|15
|125
|4
|329
|12
|Toronto
|35
|12
|101
|0
|317
|8
|Detroit
|38
|4
|117
|2
|288
|9
|Oakland
|36
|14
|128
|8
|328
|14
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|12
|152
|5
|367
|19
|Boston
|49
|20
|121
|6
|353
|13
|Baltimore
|41
|19
|126
|1
|302
|14
|Texas
|44
|16
|143
|2
|339
|13
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|112
|3
|286
|13
|Seattle
|53
|13
|133
|2
|346
|11
|Kansas City
|35
|13
|142
|4
|267
|18
