THROUGH MAY 21

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston26152.8641709361.1294131115
N.Y. Yankees29102.91394015349.1287120113
Minnesota24163.33404010354.0307141131
Tampa Bay24163.36403011358.2292161134
L.A. Angels25173.43427112372.2294155142
Toronto22183.53403017351.2315154138
Detroit13263.6739408338.1289155138
Oakland17253.79424011370.2333167156
Chicago White Sox19203.80393016348.0311169147
Boston18223.8440218356.2299169152
Baltimore16253.8841307362.0342177156
Texas18213.9939218345.0302165153
Cleveland17194.0136008318.2269162142
Seattle17244.2041006356.0331182166
Kansas City14254.6439308345.0340194178
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3119111133110
N.Y. Yankees3016104336713
Minnesota421011513437
Tampa Bay451599435216
L.A. Angels4115125432912
Toronto351210103178
Detroit38411722889
Oakland3614128832814
Chicago White Sox3512152536719
Boston4920121635313
Baltimore4119126130214
Texas4416143233913
Cleveland3617112328613
Seattle5313133234611
Kansas City3513142426718

