THROUGH MAY 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees2492.80334012296.02429792
Houston22123.0034608300.1243111100
L.A. Angels23133.23367110320.2243124115
Minnesota19153.4134407301.0256124114
Detroit11233.4934407296.1246132115
Oakland15213.5736409317.2281137126
Boston13203.6333206294.2242131119
Tampa Bay20143.73342010301.1252147125
Baltimore14203.7434307296.0274140123
Seattle15193.7434005298.0264140124
Chicago White Sox16163.79322013287.0256142121
Toronto18163.89342013298.2274142129
Texas13194.1332107283.0243143130
Cleveland16164.2032008282.2245149132
Kansas City11204.6731306272.0269154141
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees231497331113
Houston251894127410
L.A. Angels331010342767
Minnesota37810413016
Detroit30410822458
Oakland3013105726914
Boston3417106629313
Tampa Bay401289329513
Baltimore3016103025011
Seattle43910712919
Chicago White Sox2911131430716
Toronto31109102747
Texas3815120228011
Cleveland3215102325913
Kansas City3210111421314

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you