THROUGH MAY 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|24
|9
|2.80
|33
|4
|0
|12
|296.0
|242
|97
|92
|Houston
|22
|12
|3.00
|34
|6
|0
|8
|300.1
|243
|111
|100
|L.A. Angels
|23
|13
|3.23
|36
|7
|1
|10
|320.2
|243
|124
|115
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|3.41
|34
|4
|0
|7
|301.0
|256
|124
|114
|Detroit
|11
|23
|3.49
|34
|4
|0
|7
|296.1
|246
|132
|115
|Oakland
|15
|21
|3.57
|36
|4
|0
|9
|317.2
|281
|137
|126
|Boston
|13
|20
|3.63
|33
|2
|0
|6
|294.2
|242
|131
|119
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|3.73
|34
|2
|0
|10
|301.1
|252
|147
|125
|Baltimore
|14
|20
|3.74
|34
|3
|0
|7
|296.0
|274
|140
|123
|Seattle
|15
|19
|3.74
|34
|0
|0
|5
|298.0
|264
|140
|124
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|16
|3.79
|32
|2
|0
|13
|287.0
|256
|142
|121
|Toronto
|18
|16
|3.89
|34
|2
|0
|13
|298.2
|274
|142
|129
|Texas
|13
|19
|4.13
|32
|1
|0
|7
|283.0
|243
|143
|130
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|4.20
|32
|0
|0
|8
|282.2
|245
|149
|132
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|4.67
|31
|3
|0
|6
|272.0
|269
|154
|141
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|23
|14
|97
|3
|311
|13
|Houston
|25
|18
|94
|1
|274
|10
|L.A. Angels
|33
|10
|103
|4
|276
|7
|Minnesota
|37
|8
|104
|1
|301
|6
|Detroit
|30
|4
|108
|2
|245
|8
|Oakland
|30
|13
|105
|7
|269
|14
|Boston
|34
|17
|106
|6
|293
|13
|Tampa Bay
|40
|12
|89
|3
|295
|13
|Baltimore
|30
|16
|103
|0
|250
|11
|Seattle
|43
|9
|107
|1
|291
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|11
|131
|4
|307
|16
|Toronto
|31
|10
|91
|0
|274
|7
|Texas
|38
|15
|120
|2
|280
|11
|Cleveland
|32
|15
|102
|3
|259
|13
|Kansas City
|32
|10
|111
|4
|213
|14
