THROUGH JUNE 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|15
|2.78
|52
|7
|0
|19
|466.1
|366
|152
|144
|Houston
|34
|18
|2.85
|52
|7
|1
|14
|458.1
|371
|165
|145
|Tampa Bay
|31
|21
|3.27
|52
|4
|0
|17
|468.0
|388
|203
|170
|Minnesota
|31
|23
|3.47
|54
|5
|0
|13
|477.0
|419
|199
|184
|Toronto
|30
|21
|3.71
|51
|3
|0
|21
|451.1
|418
|206
|186
|Detroit
|21
|31
|3.71
|52
|6
|0
|13
|453.2
|387
|206
|187
|Cleveland
|23
|24
|3.72
|47
|1
|0
|9
|414.0
|346
|192
|171
|Texas
|24
|27
|3.80
|51
|3
|1
|11
|452.2
|395
|209
|191
|Boston
|25
|27
|3.84
|52
|2
|2
|8
|464.2
|400
|222
|198
|L.A. Angels
|27
|26
|3.95
|53
|7
|1
|14
|467.2
|398
|220
|205
|Baltimore
|22
|32
|4.12
|54
|4
|0
|9
|480.1
|479
|248
|220
|Seattle
|23
|29
|4.15
|52
|2
|0
|8
|455.2
|425
|228
|210
|Oakland
|20
|34
|4.17
|54
|4
|0
|13
|476.2
|445
|233
|221
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|27
|4.24
|50
|4
|0
|18
|446.0
|424
|239
|210
|Kansas City
|16
|34
|5.19
|50
|3
|0
|9
|437.0
|462
|269
|252
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|21
|127
|3
|476
|16
|Houston
|41
|24
|141
|1
|424
|15
|Tampa Bay
|59
|21
|132
|5
|464
|23
|Minnesota
|53
|16
|151
|1
|456
|12
|Toronto
|53
|17
|128
|2
|423
|11
|Detroit
|50
|8
|153
|2
|394
|15
|Cleveland
|42
|21
|136
|4
|390
|15
|Texas
|52
|21
|180
|3
|434
|18
|Boston
|62
|22
|155
|6
|440
|19
|L.A. Angels
|60
|16
|161
|7
|413
|19
|Baltimore
|56
|27
|161
|3
|389
|16
|Seattle
|67
|17
|159
|5
|439
|14
|Oakland
|53
|24
|173
|12
|412
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|14
|202
|8
|460
|25
|Kansas City
|54
|17
|194
|7
|339
|22
