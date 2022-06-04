THROUGH JUNE 3

N.Y. Yankees37152.78527019466.1366152144
Houston34182.85527114458.1371165145
Tampa Bay31213.27524017468.0388203170
Minnesota31233.47545013477.0419199184
Toronto30213.71513021451.1418206186
Detroit21313.71526013453.2387206187
Cleveland23243.7247109414.0346192171
Texas24273.80513111452.2395209191
Boston25273.8452228464.2400222198
L.A. Angels27263.95537114467.2398220205
Baltimore22324.1254409480.1479248220
Seattle23294.1552208455.2425228210
Oakland20344.17544013476.2445233221
Chicago White Sox23274.24504018446.0424239210
Kansas City16345.1950309437.0462269252
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees3821127347616
Houston4124141142415
Tampa Bay5921132546423
Minnesota5316151145612
Toronto5317128242311
Detroit508153239415
Cleveland4221136439015
Texas5221180343418
Boston6222155644019
L.A. Angels6016161741319
Baltimore5627161338916
Seattle6717159543914
Oakland53241731241220
Chicago White Sox5014202846025
Kansas City5417194733922

