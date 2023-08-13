THROUGH AUGUST 12

Seattle63533.69116112311039.1910468426
Toronto65543.71119121411061.2967477438
Houston68503.7911862361052.2947492443
Cleveland56623.81118121341053.0971483446
Tampa Bay71483.84119110311051.2915472449
Minnesota61583.9311982261061.1952489463
N.Y. Yankees60573.9711762321040.2903502459
Texas70474.0411793241033.2927488464
Baltimore72454.1011770371049.0979507478
Boston61564.3411730341034.01021539499
Detroit53644.44117110281042.2981560514
L.A. Angels58604.5311871351044.0992578526
Chicago White Sox47714.5711850221047.0982578532
Kansas City38815.1711952171035.01050630595
Oakland33845.7811730201026.01071696659
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1253329814106732
Toronto1435236018111529
Houston141563876106529
Cleveland12039372594543
Tampa Bay125433418105548
Minnesota1384332115113536
N.Y. Yankees145633773103335
Texas129393381094830
Baltimore1324937012106549
Boston1535733613101538
Detroit13838336897738
L.A. Angels1496344831107249
Chicago White Sox1615946611111342
Kansas City14550408691444
Oakland159744992094149

