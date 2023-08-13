THROUGH AUGUST 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|63
|53
|3.69
|116
|11
|2
|31
|1039.1
|910
|468
|426
|Toronto
|65
|54
|3.71
|119
|12
|1
|41
|1061.2
|967
|477
|438
|Houston
|68
|50
|3.79
|118
|6
|2
|36
|1052.2
|947
|492
|443
|Cleveland
|56
|62
|3.81
|118
|12
|1
|34
|1053.0
|971
|483
|446
|Tampa Bay
|71
|48
|3.84
|119
|11
|0
|31
|1051.2
|915
|472
|449
|Minnesota
|61
|58
|3.93
|119
|8
|2
|26
|1061.1
|952
|489
|463
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|57
|3.97
|117
|6
|2
|32
|1040.2
|903
|502
|459
|Texas
|70
|47
|4.04
|117
|9
|3
|24
|1033.2
|927
|488
|464
|Baltimore
|72
|45
|4.10
|117
|7
|0
|37
|1049.0
|979
|507
|478
|Boston
|61
|56
|4.34
|117
|3
|0
|34
|1034.0
|1021
|539
|499
|Detroit
|53
|64
|4.44
|117
|11
|0
|28
|1042.2
|981
|560
|514
|L.A. Angels
|58
|60
|4.53
|118
|7
|1
|35
|1044.0
|992
|578
|526
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|71
|4.57
|118
|5
|0
|22
|1047.0
|982
|578
|532
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|5.17
|119
|5
|2
|17
|1035.0
|1050
|630
|595
|Oakland
|33
|84
|5.78
|117
|3
|0
|20
|1026.0
|1071
|696
|659
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|125
|33
|298
|14
|1067
|32
|Toronto
|143
|52
|360
|18
|1115
|29
|Houston
|141
|56
|387
|6
|1065
|29
|Cleveland
|120
|39
|372
|5
|945
|43
|Tampa Bay
|125
|43
|341
|8
|1055
|48
|Minnesota
|138
|43
|321
|15
|1135
|36
|N.Y. Yankees
|145
|63
|377
|3
|1033
|35
|Texas
|129
|39
|338
|10
|948
|30
|Baltimore
|132
|49
|370
|12
|1065
|49
|Boston
|153
|57
|336
|13
|1015
|38
|Detroit
|138
|38
|336
|8
|977
|38
|L.A. Angels
|149
|63
|448
|31
|1072
|49
|Chicago White Sox
|161
|59
|466
|11
|1113
|42
|Kansas City
|145
|50
|408
|6
|914
|44
|Oakland
|159
|74
|499
|20
|941
|49
