THROUGH AUGUST 24

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston80453.06125122371107.2876419377
Tampa Bay68553.2912370361097.2947465401
N.Y. Yankees76483.32124140371113.2903433411
Seattle67573.6512460311105.0989480448
Cleveland66563.7012281331082.1966492445
Toronto67553.8412270341084.01014510462
L.A. Angels52723.87124142261099.0968525472
Baltimore64593.92123100351087.21075517474
Detroit48773.9512570281089.21011537478
Minnesota62603.95122120231082.0984513475
Texas57673.9912491291103.0998546489
Chicago White Sox63614.00124131381105.01033552491
Oakland46794.2712560281099.21035564522
Boston60644.4612483271106.01067597548
Kansas City51754.6512670271104.11147630571
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston104553615112145
Tampa Bay127562958107143
N.Y. Yankees1214933310110931
Seattle1484235218106041
Cleveland1264633410102443
Toronto1405532410103922
L.A. Angels1304541314105650
Baltimore13549335594036
Detroit11342386891238
Minnesota145423567101138
Texas1285643512101354
Chicago White Sox1313342213110247
Oakland145483962792750
Boston1345939214104042
Kansas City136454761191771

