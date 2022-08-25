THROUGH AUGUST 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|80
|45
|3.06
|125
|12
|2
|37
|1107.2
|876
|419
|377
|Tampa Bay
|68
|55
|3.29
|123
|7
|0
|36
|1097.2
|947
|465
|401
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|48
|3.32
|124
|14
|0
|37
|1113.2
|903
|433
|411
|Seattle
|67
|57
|3.65
|124
|6
|0
|31
|1105.0
|989
|480
|448
|Cleveland
|66
|56
|3.70
|122
|8
|1
|33
|1082.1
|966
|492
|445
|Toronto
|67
|55
|3.84
|122
|7
|0
|34
|1084.0
|1014
|510
|462
|L.A. Angels
|52
|72
|3.87
|124
|14
|2
|26
|1099.0
|968
|525
|472
|Baltimore
|64
|59
|3.92
|123
|10
|0
|35
|1087.2
|1075
|517
|474
|Detroit
|48
|77
|3.95
|125
|7
|0
|28
|1089.2
|1011
|537
|478
|Minnesota
|62
|60
|3.95
|122
|12
|0
|23
|1082.0
|984
|513
|475
|Texas
|57
|67
|3.99
|124
|9
|1
|29
|1103.0
|998
|546
|489
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|61
|4.00
|124
|13
|1
|38
|1105.0
|1033
|552
|491
|Oakland
|46
|79
|4.27
|125
|6
|0
|28
|1099.2
|1035
|564
|522
|Boston
|60
|64
|4.46
|124
|8
|3
|27
|1106.0
|1067
|597
|548
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|4.65
|126
|7
|0
|27
|1104.1
|1147
|630
|571
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|104
|55
|361
|5
|1121
|45
|Tampa Bay
|127
|56
|295
|8
|1071
|43
|N.Y. Yankees
|121
|49
|333
|10
|1109
|31
|Seattle
|148
|42
|352
|18
|1060
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|46
|334
|10
|1024
|43
|Toronto
|140
|55
|324
|10
|1039
|22
|L.A. Angels
|130
|45
|413
|14
|1056
|50
|Baltimore
|135
|49
|335
|5
|940
|36
|Detroit
|113
|42
|386
|8
|912
|38
|Minnesota
|145
|42
|356
|7
|1011
|38
|Texas
|128
|56
|435
|12
|1013
|54
|Chicago White Sox
|131
|33
|422
|13
|1102
|47
|Oakland
|145
|48
|396
|27
|927
|50
|Boston
|134
|59
|392
|14
|1040
|42
|Kansas City
|136
|45
|476
|11
|917
|71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.