THROUGH JULY 21

Tampa Bay61403.6710110027892.2754385364
Houston55433.73985130876.2792404363
Minnesota51483.77998222884.0754390370
Seattle49483.77979222867.0772403363
Toronto54443.809811133872.1797399368
N.Y. Yankees51473.89986228874.1764418378
Cleveland48493.89979129869.1804405376
Texas58403.99987319868.1779409385
Baltimore59384.19974031871.1840432406
Boston51464.35972027856.0829451414
Detroit44534.37978022865.2794458420
L.A. Angels50484.48986030867.0821474432
Chicago White Sox41584.63994018877.1812491451
Kansas City28715.22994113861.1874530500
Oakland27735.971002016881.0927618584
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay10542302790338
Houston11147307691226
Minnesota106342781595226
Seattle104262531187928
Toronto122402951092624
N.Y. Yankees11454329384930
Cleveland9929302477136
Texas107372801078022
Baltimore114382971188641
Boston12643283883731
Detroit11434273780931
L.A. Angels120573652288844
Chicago White Sox13951389794135
Kansas City11735355477843
Oakland141624251879545

