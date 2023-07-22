THROUGH JULY 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|3.67
|101
|10
|0
|27
|892.2
|754
|385
|364
|Houston
|55
|43
|3.73
|98
|5
|1
|30
|876.2
|792
|404
|363
|Minnesota
|51
|48
|3.77
|99
|8
|2
|22
|884.0
|754
|390
|370
|Seattle
|49
|48
|3.77
|97
|9
|2
|22
|867.0
|772
|403
|363
|Toronto
|54
|44
|3.80
|98
|11
|1
|33
|872.1
|797
|399
|368
|N.Y. Yankees
|51
|47
|3.89
|98
|6
|2
|28
|874.1
|764
|418
|378
|Cleveland
|48
|49
|3.89
|97
|9
|1
|29
|869.1
|804
|405
|376
|Texas
|58
|40
|3.99
|98
|7
|3
|19
|868.1
|779
|409
|385
|Baltimore
|59
|38
|4.19
|97
|4
|0
|31
|871.1
|840
|432
|406
|Boston
|51
|46
|4.35
|97
|2
|0
|27
|856.0
|829
|451
|414
|Detroit
|44
|53
|4.37
|97
|8
|0
|22
|865.2
|794
|458
|420
|L.A. Angels
|50
|48
|4.48
|98
|6
|0
|30
|867.0
|821
|474
|432
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|58
|4.63
|99
|4
|0
|18
|877.1
|812
|491
|451
|Kansas City
|28
|71
|5.22
|99
|4
|1
|13
|861.1
|874
|530
|500
|Oakland
|27
|73
|5.97
|100
|2
|0
|16
|881.0
|927
|618
|584
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|105
|42
|302
|7
|903
|38
|Houston
|111
|47
|307
|6
|912
|26
|Minnesota
|106
|34
|278
|15
|952
|26
|Seattle
|104
|26
|253
|11
|879
|28
|Toronto
|122
|40
|295
|10
|926
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|114
|54
|329
|3
|849
|30
|Cleveland
|99
|29
|302
|4
|771
|36
|Texas
|107
|37
|280
|10
|780
|22
|Baltimore
|114
|38
|297
|11
|886
|41
|Boston
|126
|43
|283
|8
|837
|31
|Detroit
|114
|34
|273
|7
|809
|31
|L.A. Angels
|120
|57
|365
|22
|888
|44
|Chicago White Sox
|139
|51
|389
|7
|941
|35
|Kansas City
|117
|35
|355
|4
|778
|43
|Oakland
|141
|62
|425
|18
|795
|45
