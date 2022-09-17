THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|95
|50
|2.91
|145
|15
|3
|47
|1291.1
|999
|464
|418
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|57
|3.30
|144
|14
|0
|43
|1294.0
|1060
|507
|475
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|3.36
|144
|10
|0
|42
|1280.2
|1121
|542
|478
|Seattle
|80
|63
|3.48
|143
|10
|0
|37
|1279.0
|1127
|534
|494
|Cleveland
|77
|66
|3.61
|143
|8
|1
|43
|1273.0
|1112
|567
|511
|L.A. Angels
|62
|82
|3.86
|144
|17
|2
|30
|1277.0
|1124
|608
|548
|Chicago White Sox
|74
|71
|3.88
|145
|14
|2
|43
|1293.2
|1183
|634
|557
|Toronto
|82
|63
|3.88
|145
|8
|0
|41
|1292.0
|1213
|609
|557
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|3.89
|143
|13
|0
|41
|1266.2
|1242
|593
|548
|Minnesota
|72
|71
|3.96
|143
|14
|0
|26
|1269.1
|1157
|601
|558
|Detroit
|55
|89
|4.11
|144
|7
|0
|31
|1257.0
|1189
|640
|574
|Texas
|63
|81
|4.21
|144
|9
|1
|34
|1278.0
|1197
|663
|598
|Boston
|70
|74
|4.43
|144
|9
|3
|34
|1282.0
|1237
|690
|631
|Oakland
|52
|93
|4.52
|145
|7
|0
|30
|1276.2
|1241
|688
|641
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|4.70
|145
|8
|0
|28
|1268.1
|1334
|725
|662
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|120
|58
|411
|6
|1342
|52
|N.Y. Yankees
|139
|59
|381
|10
|1292
|36
|Tampa Bay
|151
|61
|339
|10
|1246
|50
|Seattle
|163
|52
|392
|23
|1231
|42
|Cleveland
|155
|49
|400
|12
|1209
|45
|L.A. Angels
|157
|54
|486
|22
|1212
|56
|Chicago White Sox
|150
|42
|476
|13
|1298
|57
|Toronto
|169
|68
|371
|12
|1248
|24
|Baltimore
|154
|55
|382
|6
|1071
|38
|Minnesota
|166
|56
|422
|14
|1193
|42
|Detroit
|147
|50
|439
|9
|1049
|51
|Texas
|145
|64
|525
|15
|1180
|63
|Boston
|154
|67
|464
|16
|1205
|49
|Oakland
|176
|62
|462
|30
|1069
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|54
|535
|13
|1062
|77
