THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston95502.91145153471291.1999464418
N.Y. Yankees87573.30144140431294.01060507475
Tampa Bay80643.36144100421280.21121542478
Seattle80633.48143100371279.01127534494
Cleveland77663.6114381431273.01112567511
L.A. Angels62823.86144172301277.01124608548
Chicago White Sox74713.88145142431293.21183634557
Toronto82633.8814580411292.01213609557
Baltimore75683.89143130411266.21242593548
Minnesota72713.96143140261269.11157601558
Detroit55894.1114470311257.01189640574
Texas63814.2114491341278.01197663598
Boston70744.4314493341282.01237690631
Oakland52934.5214570301276.21241688641
Kansas City57884.7014580281268.11334725662
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston120584116134252
N.Y. Yankees1395938110129236
Tampa Bay1516133910124650
Seattle1635239223123142
Cleveland1554940012120945
L.A. Angels1575448622121256
Chicago White Sox1504247613129857
Toronto1696837112124824
Baltimore154553826107138
Minnesota1665642214119342
Detroit147504399104951
Texas1456452515118063
Boston1546746416120549
Oakland1766246230106957
Kansas City1645453513106277

