THROUGH APRIL 17

Minnesota1062.6016205142.01004541
Tampa Bay1432.8817403150.01095048
N.Y. Yankees1063.0416314142.01094948
Houston893.4017102153.21457258
Seattle893.5817205155.21367362
Texas1063.6116102142.01216457
L.A. Angels883.7316205140.01266958
Cleveland974.1416107147.21387668
Kansas City4134.7517002151.21548680
Toronto1074.8617108150.01478981
Boston895.0717005149.01528984
Baltimore975.2716104141.21488783
Chicago White Sox6105.7216002140.01519789
Detroit595.8714002127.11308783
Oakland3147.7417001150.0170135129
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota1933601653
Tampa Bay875211474
N.Y. Yankees1384701578
Houston1895211616
Seattle1146571476
Texas1225131543
L.A. Angels141352212910
Cleveland14644112815
Kansas City2365101444
Toronto2675921582
Boston24105601556
Baltimore22746113710
Chicago White Sox22138111565
Detroit2585011035
Oakland33148841189

