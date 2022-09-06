THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston87482.96135132431200.1936438395
Tampa Bay75583.2713380391186.21029495431
N.Y. Yankees81543.31135140401209.1982471445
Seattle76593.4913590351208.01067500468
Cleveland69643.6413381351183.11031534479
L.A. Angels59763.77135172291200.01039562503
Baltimore71643.82135130381195.21166552508
Toronto75593.8513480371195.01127562511
Chicago White Sox68673.96135142401205.01114598530
Minnesota68653.99133130241178.21081560522
Detroit51844.1413570301177.21118604542
Texas58764.1613491301188.11108610549
Oakland50854.3013570291189.11128614568
Boston67694.5113683321212.01179661608
Kansas City55814.7213670281192.11254687625
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston112563896122547
Tampa Bay138583169116445
N.Y. Yankees1325635510120134
Seattle1514837221114142
Cleveland1434837211112345
L.A. Angels1394945217115052
Baltimore145523576101537
Toronto1576034912116323
Chicago White Sox1433845113120454
Minnesota155493857110140
Detroit13646418998744
Texas1365948213109858
Oakland155534343099854
Boston1476343914113944
Kansas City155525081399876

