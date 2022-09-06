THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|87
|48
|2.96
|135
|13
|2
|43
|1200.1
|936
|438
|395
|Tampa Bay
|75
|58
|3.27
|133
|8
|0
|39
|1186.2
|1029
|495
|431
|N.Y. Yankees
|81
|54
|3.31
|135
|14
|0
|40
|1209.1
|982
|471
|445
|Seattle
|76
|59
|3.49
|135
|9
|0
|35
|1208.0
|1067
|500
|468
|Cleveland
|69
|64
|3.64
|133
|8
|1
|35
|1183.1
|1031
|534
|479
|L.A. Angels
|59
|76
|3.77
|135
|17
|2
|29
|1200.0
|1039
|562
|503
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|3.82
|135
|13
|0
|38
|1195.2
|1166
|552
|508
|Toronto
|75
|59
|3.85
|134
|8
|0
|37
|1195.0
|1127
|562
|511
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|67
|3.96
|135
|14
|2
|40
|1205.0
|1114
|598
|530
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|3.99
|133
|13
|0
|24
|1178.2
|1081
|560
|522
|Detroit
|51
|84
|4.14
|135
|7
|0
|30
|1177.2
|1118
|604
|542
|Texas
|58
|76
|4.16
|134
|9
|1
|30
|1188.1
|1108
|610
|549
|Oakland
|50
|85
|4.30
|135
|7
|0
|29
|1189.1
|1128
|614
|568
|Boston
|67
|69
|4.51
|136
|8
|3
|32
|1212.0
|1179
|661
|608
|Kansas City
|55
|81
|4.72
|136
|7
|0
|28
|1192.1
|1254
|687
|625
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|112
|56
|389
|6
|1225
|47
|Tampa Bay
|138
|58
|316
|9
|1164
|45
|N.Y. Yankees
|132
|56
|355
|10
|1201
|34
|Seattle
|151
|48
|372
|21
|1141
|42
|Cleveland
|143
|48
|372
|11
|1123
|45
|L.A. Angels
|139
|49
|452
|17
|1150
|52
|Baltimore
|145
|52
|357
|6
|1015
|37
|Toronto
|157
|60
|349
|12
|1163
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|143
|38
|451
|13
|1204
|54
|Minnesota
|155
|49
|385
|7
|1101
|40
|Detroit
|136
|46
|418
|9
|987
|44
|Texas
|136
|59
|482
|13
|1098
|58
|Oakland
|155
|53
|434
|30
|998
|54
|Boston
|147
|63
|439
|14
|1139
|44
|Kansas City
|155
|52
|508
|13
|998
|76
