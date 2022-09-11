THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston89502.96139132441237.1964454407
N.Y. Yankees84563.28140140411257.11027487458
Tampa Bay78593.2913790411221.21065511447
Seattle78613.45139100371244.01095516477
Cleveland72653.6213781381219.01067547490
L.A. Angels61783.76139172291236.01073576516
Toronto78603.8913880401230.01159582531
Baltimore73663.92139130401231.21218581536
Chicago White Sox72683.92140142421249.01143614544
Minnesota69694.03138130251225.11128588549
Detroit54854.1113970311212.01146619553
Texas59794.1813891311225.01145632569
Oakland50904.4814070291234.11199660614
Boston68724.5014083321245.01209677623
Kansas City56844.7414070281227.11300710647
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston116573996127049
N.Y. Yankees1355736610124935
Tampa Bay143593249120047
Seattle1565037922118642
Cleveland1454938512115645
L.A. Angels1455146618117954
Toronto1606335712119723
Baltimore149543736104337
Chicago White Sox1464146713125257
Minnesota1635241011114441
Detroit142464299101747
Texas1415950415112660
Oakland1655744830103056
Boston1516545115116648
Kansas City1595351713102376

