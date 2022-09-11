THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|89
|50
|2.96
|139
|13
|2
|44
|1237.1
|964
|454
|407
|N.Y. Yankees
|84
|56
|3.28
|140
|14
|0
|41
|1257.1
|1027
|487
|458
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|3.29
|137
|9
|0
|41
|1221.2
|1065
|511
|447
|Seattle
|78
|61
|3.45
|139
|10
|0
|37
|1244.0
|1095
|516
|477
|Cleveland
|72
|65
|3.62
|137
|8
|1
|38
|1219.0
|1067
|547
|490
|L.A. Angels
|61
|78
|3.76
|139
|17
|2
|29
|1236.0
|1073
|576
|516
|Toronto
|78
|60
|3.89
|138
|8
|0
|40
|1230.0
|1159
|582
|531
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|3.92
|139
|13
|0
|40
|1231.2
|1218
|581
|536
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|68
|3.92
|140
|14
|2
|42
|1249.0
|1143
|614
|544
|Minnesota
|69
|69
|4.03
|138
|13
|0
|25
|1225.1
|1128
|588
|549
|Detroit
|54
|85
|4.11
|139
|7
|0
|31
|1212.0
|1146
|619
|553
|Texas
|59
|79
|4.18
|138
|9
|1
|31
|1225.0
|1145
|632
|569
|Oakland
|50
|90
|4.48
|140
|7
|0
|29
|1234.1
|1199
|660
|614
|Boston
|68
|72
|4.50
|140
|8
|3
|32
|1245.0
|1209
|677
|623
|Kansas City
|56
|84
|4.74
|140
|7
|0
|28
|1227.1
|1300
|710
|647
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|116
|57
|399
|6
|1270
|49
|N.Y. Yankees
|135
|57
|366
|10
|1249
|35
|Tampa Bay
|143
|59
|324
|9
|1200
|47
|Seattle
|156
|50
|379
|22
|1186
|42
|Cleveland
|145
|49
|385
|12
|1156
|45
|L.A. Angels
|145
|51
|466
|18
|1179
|54
|Toronto
|160
|63
|357
|12
|1197
|23
|Baltimore
|149
|54
|373
|6
|1043
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|146
|41
|467
|13
|1252
|57
|Minnesota
|163
|52
|410
|11
|1144
|41
|Detroit
|142
|46
|429
|9
|1017
|47
|Texas
|141
|59
|504
|15
|1126
|60
|Oakland
|165
|57
|448
|30
|1030
|56
|Boston
|151
|65
|451
|15
|1166
|48
|Kansas City
|159
|53
|517
|13
|1023
|76
