THROUGH MAY 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|25
|6
|2.96
|31
|6
|0
|7
|276.2
|210
|94
|91
|Houston
|16
|15
|3.20
|31
|3
|0
|7
|278.2
|240
|115
|99
|Seattle
|14
|16
|3.45
|30
|2
|1
|10
|273.2
|236
|122
|105
|Minnesota
|17
|14
|3.52
|31
|2
|0
|9
|276.1
|233
|117
|108
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|15
|3.53
|32
|3
|1
|6
|283.0
|226
|122
|111
|Texas
|18
|12
|3.74
|30
|2
|1
|5
|265.0
|227
|122
|110
|L.A. Angels
|17
|14
|3.78
|31
|4
|0
|12
|273.2
|228
|135
|115
|Cleveland
|14
|17
|3.95
|31
|1
|0
|12
|280.0
|272
|135
|123
|Toronto
|18
|13
|4.12
|31
|4
|0
|11
|273.0
|253
|139
|125
|Baltimore
|20
|10
|4.39
|30
|3
|0
|9
|266.2
|254
|135
|130
|Detroit
|12
|17
|4.67
|29
|1
|0
|7
|260.0
|234
|141
|135
|Boston
|18
|14
|4.93
|32
|0
|0
|8
|283.0
|282
|165
|155
|Kansas City
|8
|23
|5.49
|31
|1
|0
|5
|270.2
|284
|171
|165
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|21
|5.74
|31
|1
|0
|4
|271.1
|288
|189
|173
|Oakland
|6
|25
|7.45
|31
|0
|0
|3
|273.0
|319
|239
|226
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|20
|17
|96
|2
|271
|12
|Houston
|31
|14
|93
|1
|298
|9
|Seattle
|21
|8
|91
|9
|276
|8
|Minnesota
|29
|7
|84
|2
|301
|12
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|18
|105
|1
|304
|9
|Texas
|27
|11
|88
|3
|257
|9
|L.A. Angels
|30
|26
|111
|6
|276
|17
|Cleveland
|31
|7
|86
|2
|228
|17
|Toronto
|42
|14
|90
|2
|290
|4
|Baltimore
|35
|12
|92
|4
|273
|12
|Detroit
|43
|11
|85
|1
|218
|9
|Boston
|44
|19
|97
|0
|269
|10
|Kansas City
|43
|13
|106
|0
|267
|12
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|22
|135
|2
|308
|9
|Oakland
|53
|24
|156
|5
|233
|19
