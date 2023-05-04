THROUGH MAY 3

Tampa Bay2562.9631607276.22109491
Houston16153.2031307278.224011599
Seattle14163.45302110273.2236122105
Minnesota17143.5231209276.1233117108
N.Y. Yankees17153.5332316283.0226122111
Texas18123.7430215265.0227122110
L.A. Angels17143.78314012273.2228135115
Cleveland14173.95311012280.0272135123
Toronto18134.12314011273.0253139125
Baltimore20104.3930309266.2254135130
Detroit12174.6729107260.0234141135
Boston18144.9332008283.0282165155
Kansas City8235.4931105270.2284171165
Chicago White Sox10215.7431104271.1288189173
Oakland6257.4531003273.0319239226
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay201796227112
Houston31149312989
Seattle2189192768
Minnesota29784230112
N.Y. Yankees311810513049
Texas27118832579
L.A. Angels3026111627617
Cleveland31786222817
Toronto42149022904
Baltimore351292427312
Detroit43118512189
Boston441997026910
Kansas City4313106026712
Chicago White Sox502213523089
Oakland5324156523319

