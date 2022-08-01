THROUGH JULY 31
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|67
|36
|3.04
|103
|10
|2
|31
|912.2
|708
|346
|308
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|34
|3.19
|103
|14
|0
|34
|925.0
|751
|344
|328
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|3.45
|102
|5
|0
|29
|907.2
|803
|402
|348
|Seattle
|55
|48
|3.64
|103
|5
|0
|26
|915.0
|818
|396
|370
|Cleveland
|52
|49
|3.89
|101
|5
|1
|26
|891.1
|810
|429
|385
|Toronto
|57
|45
|3.89
|102
|6
|0
|30
|907.0
|853
|434
|392
|Baltimore
|51
|51
|3.93
|102
|9
|0
|28
|902.2
|886
|432
|394
|Chicago White Sox
|51
|50
|3.99
|101
|11
|0
|29
|906.0
|850
|459
|402
|L.A. Angels
|43
|59
|4.00
|102
|12
|1
|22
|899.2
|805
|437
|400
|Detroit
|41
|62
|4.05
|103
|6
|0
|24
|896.0
|824
|453
|403
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|4.05
|101
|9
|0
|20
|893.0
|813
|432
|402
|Texas
|46
|55
|4.06
|101
|7
|1
|23
|898.0
|822
|449
|405
|Oakland
|39
|65
|4.26
|104
|6
|0
|25
|911.2
|857
|467
|432
|Boston
|51
|52
|4.33
|103
|7
|3
|21
|919.1
|874
|485
|442
|Kansas City
|40
|62
|4.69
|102
|6
|0
|22
|895.1
|912
|517
|467
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|90
|47
|296
|3
|920
|37
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|39
|268
|8
|952
|26
|Tampa Bay
|114
|48
|251
|7
|877
|37
|Seattle
|127
|33
|294
|15
|855
|35
|Cleveland
|109
|40
|293
|9
|823
|35
|Toronto
|121
|45
|267
|7
|868
|20
|Baltimore
|112
|43
|285
|5
|774
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|112
|26
|357
|12
|915
|40
|L.A. Angels
|109
|36
|328
|10
|879
|39
|Detroit
|99
|32
|310
|7
|757
|32
|Minnesota
|126
|34
|303
|4
|812
|34
|Texas
|104
|46
|353
|12
|825
|41
|Oakland
|115
|42
|327
|22
|783
|42
|Boston
|113
|53
|332
|13
|868
|37
|Kansas City
|110
|40
|397
|11
|748
|58
