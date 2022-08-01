THROUGH JULY 31

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston67363.0410310231912.2708346308
N.Y. Yankees69343.1910314034925.0751344328
Tampa Bay54483.451025029907.2803402348
Seattle55483.641035026915.0818396370
Cleveland52493.891015126891.1810429385
Toronto57453.891026030907.0853434392
Baltimore51513.931029028902.2886432394
Chicago White Sox51503.9910111029906.0850459402
L.A. Angels43594.0010212122899.2805437400
Detroit41624.051036024896.0824453403
Minnesota53484.051019020893.0813432402
Texas46554.061017123898.0822449405
Oakland39654.261046025911.2857467432
Boston51524.331037321919.1874485442
Kansas City40624.691026022895.1912517467
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9047296392037
N.Y. Yankees9939268895226
Tampa Bay11448251787737
Seattle127332941585535
Cleveland10940293982335
Toronto12145267786820
Baltimore11243285577429
Chicago White Sox112263571291540
L.A. Angels109363281087939
Detroit9932310775732
Minnesota12634303481234
Texas104463531282541
Oakland115423272278342
Boston113533321386837
Kansas City110403971174858

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you