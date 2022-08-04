THROUGH AUGUST 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|68
|38
|3.01
|106
|10
|2
|31
|939.2
|723
|352
|314
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|36
|3.25
|106
|14
|0
|34
|952.0
|776
|361
|344
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|3.43
|104
|5
|0
|30
|925.2
|815
|407
|353
|Seattle
|57
|49
|3.69
|106
|5
|0
|27
|941.0
|843
|412
|386
|Toronto
|58
|46
|3.86
|104
|6
|0
|31
|924.0
|861
|438
|396
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|3.88
|105
|9
|0
|29
|929.2
|909
|439
|401
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|3.89
|104
|5
|1
|26
|920.1
|837
|444
|398
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|51
|3.93
|104
|11
|0
|30
|933.0
|867
|464
|407
|L.A. Angels
|44
|60
|3.94
|104
|12
|1
|23
|917.2
|820
|441
|402
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|4.01
|104
|9
|0
|21
|921.0
|829
|441
|410
|Detroit
|42
|64
|4.04
|106
|6
|0
|25
|922.2
|850
|465
|414
|Texas
|46
|58
|4.14
|104
|7
|1
|23
|925.0
|852
|470
|425
|Oakland
|40
|66
|4.22
|106
|6
|0
|26
|928.2
|870
|471
|435
|Boston
|53
|53
|4.27
|106
|7
|3
|23
|945.1
|900
|494
|449
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|4.70
|105
|6
|0
|23
|920.1
|948
|531
|481
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|93
|48
|299
|3
|950
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|107
|39
|276
|8
|972
|27
|Tampa Bay
|115
|48
|256
|7
|892
|37
|Seattle
|135
|33
|307
|15
|880
|37
|Toronto
|122
|47
|271
|7
|889
|20
|Baltimore
|117
|44
|291
|5
|802
|30
|Cleveland
|115
|41
|297
|9
|855
|35
|Chicago White Sox
|115
|26
|362
|12
|945
|40
|L.A. Angels
|110
|37
|332
|10
|896
|41
|Minnesota
|126
|37
|310
|4
|853
|34
|Detroit
|101
|32
|321
|7
|775
|33
|Texas
|109
|48
|367
|12
|853
|44
|Oakland
|116
|43
|331
|22
|795
|43
|Boston
|114
|54
|337
|13
|891
|37
|Kansas City
|113
|40
|403
|11
|768
|59
