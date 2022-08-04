THROUGH AUGUST 3

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston68383.0110610231939.2723352314
N.Y. Yankees70363.2510614034952.0776361344
Tampa Bay55493.431045030925.2815407353
Seattle57493.691065027941.0843412386
Toronto58463.861046031924.0861438396
Baltimore54513.881059029929.2909439401
Cleveland54503.891045126920.1837444398
Chicago White Sox53513.9310411030933.0867464407
L.A. Angels44603.9410412123917.2820441402
Minnesota55494.011049021921.0829441410
Detroit42644.041066025922.2850465414
Texas46584.141047123925.0852470425
Oakland40664.221066026928.2870471435
Boston53534.271067323945.1900494449
Kansas City41644.701056023920.1948531481
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9348299395038
N.Y. Yankees10739276897227
Tampa Bay11548256789237
Seattle135333071588037
Toronto12247271788920
Baltimore11744291580230
Cleveland11541297985535
Chicago White Sox115263621294540
L.A. Angels110373321089641
Minnesota12637310485334
Detroit10132321777533
Texas109483671285344
Oakland116433312279543
Boston114543371389137
Kansas City113404031176859

