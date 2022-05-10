THROUGH MAY 9

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees2082.50284011251.21987570
Houston18112.9529408256.12019484
Minnesota18113.1129407255.02089288
Chicago White Sox14143.33282012251.021111493
Detroit8203.4928205242.120511294
L.A. Angels20113.5031509275.0224115107
Tampa Bay18123.5330208265.1215126104
Baltimore12173.6129305254.0237118102
Oakland11183.6829308254.2226113104
Boston10193.7129205259.1216118107
Seattle13173.8330003263.0240126112
Toronto17133.83302013265.1248125113
Texas11163.9727105238.0200112105
Cleveland15144.0329007256.2212131115
Kansas City9174.5826305230.0225123117
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees19128232648
Houston231780123110
Minnesota3077712625
Chicago White Sox2011113427315
Detroit2728322026
L.A. Angels31108842505
Tampa Bay331182326413
Baltimore23149102119
Oakland261085522912
Boston311697626311
Seattle3899712536
Toronto2787902427
Texas351410312387
Cleveland261394323913
Kansas City22994417810

