THROUGH MAY 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|20
|8
|2.50
|28
|4
|0
|11
|251.2
|198
|75
|70
|Houston
|18
|11
|2.95
|29
|4
|0
|8
|256.1
|201
|94
|84
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|3.11
|29
|4
|0
|7
|255.0
|208
|92
|88
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|14
|3.33
|28
|2
|0
|12
|251.0
|211
|114
|93
|Detroit
|8
|20
|3.49
|28
|2
|0
|5
|242.1
|205
|112
|94
|L.A. Angels
|20
|11
|3.50
|31
|5
|0
|9
|275.0
|224
|115
|107
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|3.53
|30
|2
|0
|8
|265.1
|215
|126
|104
|Baltimore
|12
|17
|3.61
|29
|3
|0
|5
|254.0
|237
|118
|102
|Oakland
|11
|18
|3.68
|29
|3
|0
|8
|254.2
|226
|113
|104
|Boston
|10
|19
|3.71
|29
|2
|0
|5
|259.1
|216
|118
|107
|Seattle
|13
|17
|3.83
|30
|0
|0
|3
|263.0
|240
|126
|112
|Toronto
|17
|13
|3.83
|30
|2
|0
|13
|265.1
|248
|125
|113
|Texas
|11
|16
|3.97
|27
|1
|0
|5
|238.0
|200
|112
|105
|Cleveland
|15
|14
|4.03
|29
|0
|0
|7
|256.2
|212
|131
|115
|Kansas City
|9
|17
|4.58
|26
|3
|0
|5
|230.0
|225
|123
|117
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|12
|82
|3
|264
|8
|Houston
|23
|17
|80
|1
|231
|10
|Minnesota
|30
|7
|77
|1
|262
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|11
|113
|4
|273
|15
|Detroit
|27
|2
|83
|2
|202
|6
|L.A. Angels
|31
|10
|88
|4
|250
|5
|Tampa Bay
|33
|11
|82
|3
|264
|13
|Baltimore
|23
|14
|91
|0
|211
|9
|Oakland
|26
|10
|85
|5
|229
|12
|Boston
|31
|16
|97
|6
|263
|11
|Seattle
|38
|9
|97
|1
|253
|6
|Toronto
|27
|8
|79
|0
|242
|7
|Texas
|35
|14
|103
|1
|238
|7
|Cleveland
|26
|13
|94
|3
|239
|13
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|94
|4
|178
|10
