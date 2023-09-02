THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|76
|58
|3.63
|134
|13
|2
|40
|1201.2
|1073
|534
|485
|Toronto
|74
|61
|3.71
|135
|13
|1
|46
|1206.0
|1091
|548
|497
|Tampa Bay
|82
|53
|3.82
|135
|13
|0
|37
|1195.2
|1043
|535
|508
|Cleveland
|65
|70
|3.84
|135
|13
|1
|40
|1206.0
|1113
|556
|514
|Minnesota
|70
|65
|3.92
|135
|10
|2
|31
|1210.0
|1079
|558
|527
|Houston
|77
|59
|3.94
|136
|6
|2
|39
|1214.1
|1120
|586
|531
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|69
|3.98
|135
|6
|2
|33
|1197.2
|1041
|582
|529
|Baltimore
|83
|51
|4.04
|134
|9
|0
|42
|1202.0
|1116
|571
|540
|Texas
|75
|59
|4.09
|134
|10
|3
|26
|1189.2
|1071
|570
|541
|Detroit
|61
|74
|4.50
|135
|11
|0
|33
|1202.2
|1139
|653
|601
|Boston
|69
|66
|4.55
|135
|3
|0
|39
|1192.0
|1209
|651
|602
|L.A. Angels
|64
|71
|4.72
|135
|8
|1
|41
|1192.0
|1161
|693
|625
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|82
|4.86
|135
|5
|0
|23
|1196.0
|1141
|696
|646
|Kansas City
|42
|94
|5.20
|136
|6
|3
|19
|1182.0
|1203
|724
|683
|Oakland
|40
|95
|5.68
|135
|4
|0
|23
|1182.2
|1246
|793
|746
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|143
|35
|328
|16
|1216
|36
|Toronto
|165
|57
|396
|21
|1259
|33
|Tampa Bay
|142
|47
|370
|8
|1203
|54
|Cleveland
|142
|45
|430
|6
|1086
|48
|Minnesota
|161
|51
|375
|16
|1273
|42
|Houston
|167
|68
|446
|6
|1218
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|168
|75
|435
|5
|1195
|44
|Baltimore
|150
|54
|402
|14
|1208
|51
|Texas
|157
|46
|396
|17
|1115
|32
|Detroit
|161
|45
|397
|8
|1128
|44
|Boston
|180
|68
|402
|15
|1166
|43
|L.A. Angels
|176
|75
|525
|36
|1230
|58
|Chicago White Sox
|185
|77
|547
|12
|1251
|52
|Kansas City
|176
|66
|465
|7
|1077
|50
|Oakland
|184
|82
|567
|24
|1088
|61
