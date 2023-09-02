THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle76583.63134132401201.21073534485
Toronto74613.71135131461206.01091548497
Tampa Bay82533.82135130371195.21043535508
Cleveland65703.84135131401206.01113556514
Minnesota70653.92135102311210.01079558527
Houston77593.9413662391214.11120586531
N.Y. Yankees66693.9813562331197.21041582529
Baltimore83514.0413490421202.01116571540
Texas75594.09134103261189.21071570541
Detroit61744.50135110331202.21139653601
Boston69664.5513530391192.01209651602
L.A. Angels64714.7213581411192.01161693625
Chicago White Sox53824.8613550231196.01141696646
Kansas City42945.2013663191182.01203724683
Oakland40955.6813540231182.21246793746
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1433532816121636
Toronto1655739621125933
Tampa Bay142473708120354
Cleveland142454306108648
Minnesota1615137516127342
Houston167684466121832
N.Y. Yankees168754355119544
Baltimore1505440214120851
Texas1574639617111532
Detroit161453978112844
Boston1806840215116643
L.A. Angels1767552536123058
Chicago White Sox1857754712125152
Kansas City176664657107750
Oakland1848256724108861

