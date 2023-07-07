THROUGH JULY 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|3.55
|88
|8
|2
|18
|786.0
|665
|329
|310
|Houston
|49
|39
|3.63
|88
|5
|1
|25
|787.0
|710
|353
|317
|Tampa Bay
|57
|33
|3.72
|90
|9
|0
|25
|796.0
|680
|345
|329
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|40
|3.82
|88
|6
|2
|25
|785.0
|697
|367
|333
|Cleveland
|43
|44
|3.83
|87
|7
|1
|27
|783.1
|724
|362
|333
|Seattle
|43
|43
|3.83
|86
|7
|2
|19
|769.0
|693
|363
|327
|Toronto
|48
|40
|3.90
|88
|10
|1
|30
|782.2
|719
|369
|339
|Texas
|51
|37
|3.96
|88
|6
|3
|16
|780.1
|689
|366
|343
|Baltimore
|51
|35
|4.24
|86
|4
|0
|27
|771.1
|750
|389
|363
|L.A. Angels
|45
|44
|4.27
|89
|6
|0
|29
|786.0
|732
|413
|373
|Boston
|45
|43
|4.41
|88
|1
|0
|24
|778.0
|758
|415
|381
|Detroit
|38
|48
|4.46
|86
|5
|0
|17
|767.2
|723
|416
|380
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|52
|4.54
|89
|4
|0
|16
|790.1
|731
|435
|399
|Kansas City
|25
|63
|5.28
|88
|4
|1
|12
|765.1
|782
|478
|449
|Oakland
|25
|64
|6.00
|89
|1
|0
|14
|785.0
|833
|556
|523
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Minnesota
|89
|25
|243
|15
|837
|20
|Houston
|100
|39
|269
|4
|813
|22
|Tampa Bay
|93
|41
|285
|7
|797
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|49
|288
|1
|759
|20
|Cleveland
|89
|26
|269
|4
|682
|34
|Seattle
|87
|22
|225
|11
|766
|25
|Toronto
|116
|36
|261
|8
|835
|20
|Texas
|90
|33
|252
|7
|708
|18
|Baltimore
|106
|32
|266
|11
|794
|33
|L.A. Angels
|96
|50
|327
|18
|792
|41
|Boston
|113
|37
|252
|7
|742
|29
|Detroit
|107
|27
|240
|6
|726
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|121
|43
|342
|7
|851
|28
|Kansas City
|105
|31
|323
|3
|704
|39
|Oakland
|126
|56
|390
|17
|700
|41
