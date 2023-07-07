THROUGH JULY 6

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota45433.55888218786.0665329310
Houston49393.63885125787.0710353317
Tampa Bay57333.72909025796.0680345329
N.Y. Yankees48403.82886225785.0697367333
Cleveland43443.83877127783.1724362333
Seattle43433.83867219769.0693363327
Toronto48403.908810130782.2719369339
Texas51373.96886316780.1689366343
Baltimore51354.24864027771.1750389363
L.A. Angels45444.27896029786.0732413373
Boston45434.41881024778.0758415381
Detroit38484.46865017767.2723416380
Chicago White Sox37524.54894016790.1731435399
Kansas City25635.28884112765.1782478449
Oakland25646.00891014785.0833556523
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota89252431583720
Houston10039269481322
Tampa Bay9341285779732
N.Y. Yankees9649288175920
Cleveland8926269468234
Seattle87222251176625
Toronto11636261883520
Texas9033252770818
Baltimore106322661179433
L.A. Angels96503271879241
Boston11337252774229
Detroit10727240672629
Chicago White Sox12143342785128
Kansas City10531323370439
Oakland126563901770041

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you