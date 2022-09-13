THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|91
|50
|2.95
|141
|14
|3
|44
|1255.1
|981
|458
|411
|N.Y. Yankees
|85
|56
|3.28
|141
|14
|0
|41
|1266.1
|1037
|491
|462
|Tampa Bay
|78
|61
|3.35
|139
|9
|0
|41
|1237.2
|1079
|524
|460
|Seattle
|79
|61
|3.48
|140
|10
|0
|37
|1253.0
|1101
|523
|484
|Cleveland
|74
|65
|3.61
|139
|8
|1
|40
|1237.0
|1077
|552
|496
|L.A. Angels
|61
|80
|3.83
|141
|17
|2
|29
|1252.0
|1093
|593
|533
|Toronto
|79
|61
|3.87
|140
|8
|0
|41
|1247.0
|1174
|588
|536
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|3.90
|140
|13
|0
|40
|1240.2
|1222
|582
|537
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|69
|3.95
|141
|14
|2
|42
|1257.0
|1157
|624
|552
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|4.03
|139
|13
|0
|25
|1234.1
|1138
|592
|553
|Detroit
|54
|87
|4.13
|141
|7
|0
|31
|1229.0
|1166
|630
|564
|Texas
|61
|80
|4.17
|141
|9
|1
|33
|1251.0
|1166
|645
|580
|Oakland
|51
|90
|4.46
|141
|7
|0
|29
|1243.1
|1203
|663
|616
|Boston
|69
|72
|4.47
|141
|9
|3
|33
|1254.0
|1212
|677
|623
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|4.71
|141
|8
|0
|28
|1236.1
|1304
|710
|647
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|118
|57
|402
|6
|1285
|51
|N.Y. Yankees
|135
|57
|369
|10
|1258
|35
|Tampa Bay
|148
|60
|331
|9
|1212
|47
|Seattle
|160
|51
|383
|22
|1195
|42
|Cleveland
|147
|49
|392
|12
|1177
|45
|L.A. Angels
|150
|53
|477
|21
|1193
|55
|Toronto
|162
|66
|360
|12
|1212
|23
|Baltimore
|149
|54
|377
|6
|1050
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|148
|42
|469
|13
|1257
|58
|Minnesota
|165
|53
|415
|13
|1154
|41
|Detroit
|143
|48
|434
|9
|1030
|50
|Texas
|141
|62
|516
|15
|1151
|62
|Oakland
|165
|58
|450
|30
|1039
|56
|Boston
|151
|67
|455
|15
|1180
|48
|Kansas City
|159
|53
|518
|13
|1030
|77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.