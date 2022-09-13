THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston91502.95141143441255.1981458411
N.Y. Yankees85563.28141140411266.11037491462
Tampa Bay78613.3513990411237.21079524460
Seattle79613.48140100371253.01101523484
Cleveland74653.6113981401237.01077552496
L.A. Angels61803.83141172291252.01093593533
Toronto79613.8714080411247.01174588536
Baltimore73673.90140130401240.21222582537
Chicago White Sox72693.95141142421257.01157624552
Minnesota69704.03139130251234.11138592553
Detroit54874.1314170311229.01166630564
Texas61804.1714191331251.01166645580
Oakland51904.4614170291243.11203663616
Boston69724.4714193331254.01212677623
Kansas City57844.7114180281236.11304710647
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston118574026128551
N.Y. Yankees1355736910125835
Tampa Bay148603319121247
Seattle1605138322119542
Cleveland1474939212117745
L.A. Angels1505347721119355
Toronto1626636012121223
Baltimore149543776105037
Chicago White Sox1484246913125758
Minnesota1655341513115441
Detroit143484349103050
Texas1416251615115162
Oakland1655845030103956
Boston1516745515118048
Kansas City1595351813103077

